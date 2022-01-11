Central Bank of Swaziland : RFP CBD – Data Centre Core Switches

CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) CBE_DCCS_ICT_RFP_01-2022_L Updated on : JAN, 2022 Version : 1.0 CONFIDENTIAL CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) RFP No: CBE_DCCS_ICT_RFP_01-2022_L RFP Name: DATA CENTRE CORE SWITCHES Tender Closing Date: 28TH JANUARY 2021, (5pm GMT+2) CONFIDENTIALITY No part of this document may be disclosed verbally or in writing, including by reproduction, to any third party without the prior written consent of the CBE. This document, its associated appendices and any attachments remain the property of the CBE and shall be returned upon request. IMPORTANT: FILL IN PAGE 3 AND EMAIL OR FAX IMMEDIATELY Confidential Page 1 of 12 Central Bank of Eswatini

SECHULE "A" - Respondents' Acknowledgement / Preliminary Non-Disclosure Agreement

To: The Central Bank of Eswatini
Attention The Secretary, Tender Committee
E-Mail supplychain@centralbank.org.sz
Tel: +268 2408 2000
Fax: +268 2404 8636

INVITATION TO TENDER NUMBER: CBE_DCCS_ICT_RFP_01-2022_L
INVITATION TO TENDER NAME: DATA CENTRE CORE SWITCHES

CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) CBE_DCCS_ICT_RFP_01-2022_L Updated on : JAN, 2022 Version : 1.0 SCHEDULE "B". SCOPE OF WORKS BACKGROUND The Central Bank of Eswatini (CBE) has a mission to foster price and financial stability conducive to the economic development of Eswatini. The vision of the Bank is to be a stable price and self-regulating financial system based on very strict Values. For maximum performance of the Datacentre server farm, the Bank is upgrading two core- switches to cater for higher speeds of data transmission. This will increase efficiency on systems hosted by our virtual server environment and revamp the infrastructure technology. Specification; 2 x ARUBA 8320 48P 1G/10GBASE-T AND 6P 40G QSFP+ WITH X472 5 FANS 2 POWER SUPPLY SWITCH

BUNDLE (Product Code : JL581A )

1G/10GBASE-T AND 6P 40G QSFP+ WITH X472 5 FANS 2 POWER SUPPLY SWITCH BUNDLE (Product Code : ) 96 x CAT7 UTP Cables 10GBASE-T

10GBASE-T 24 - Red [ 3 metres] 24 - Red [ 5 metres] 24 - Green [ 3 metres] 24 - Green [ 5 metres] 8 - Red [ 1 metre]

Pricing

The rate submitted shall be all inclusive Delivery

State the delivery period including transportation times. Conclusion Summarize the reasons the CBE should select your company as its Tender Partner. In particular, include detailed references. Confidential Page 4 of 12 Central Bank of Eswatini