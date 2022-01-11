Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Swaziland : RFP CBD – Data Centre Core Switches

01/11/2022 | 02:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR

PROPOSAL (RFP)

CBE_DCCS_ICT_RFP_01-2022_L

Updated on : JAN, 2022

Version : 1.0

CONFIDENTIAL

CENTRAL BANK OF

ESWATINI

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

(RFP)

RFP No: CBE_DCCS_ICT_RFP_01-2022_L

RFP Name: DATA CENTRE CORE SWITCHES

Tender Closing Date: 28TH JANUARY 2021, (5pm GMT+2)

CONFIDENTIALITY

No part of this document may be disclosed verbally or in writing, including by reproduction, to any third party without the prior written consent of the CBE. This document, its associated appendices and any attachments remain the property of the CBE and shall be returned upon request.

IMPORTANT: FILL IN PAGE 3 AND EMAIL OR FAX IMMEDIATELY

Confidential

Page 1 of 12

Central Bank of Eswatini

CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR

PROPOSAL (RFP)

CBE_DCCS_ICT_RFP_01-2022_L

Updated on : JAN, 2022

Version : 1.0

Schedule Index

Schedule A - Tenderers Acknowledgement/Preliminary Non-Disclosure Agreement

Schedule B

-

Scope of Work

Schedule C

-

Evaluation Criteria

Schedule D

-

Instructions to Tenderers

Schedule E

-

Price Schedule

Confidential

Page 2 of 12

Central Bank of Eswatini

CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR

PROPOSAL (RFP)

CBE_DCCS_ICT_RFP_01-2022_L

Updated on : JAN, 2022

Version : 1.0

SECHULE "A" - Respondents' Acknowledgement / Preliminary Non-Disclosure

Agreement

To:

The Central Bank of Eswatini

Attention

The Secretary, Tender Committee

:

E-Mail

supplychain@centralbank.org.sz

Tel:

+268 2408 2000

Fax:

+268 2404 8636

From Company:

Date:

Fax:

Tel:

Mobile:

E-mail:

INVITATION TO TENDER NUMBER: CBE_DCCS_ICT_RFP_01-2022_L

INVITATION TO TENDER NAME: DATA CENTRE CORE SWITCHES

RESPONDENT'S ACKNOWLEDGEMENT: Please mark as appropriate:

We acknowledge receipt and acceptance of the RFP and intend to submit a response

As required:

We acknowledge receipt of the RFP but decline to respond for the following reasons:

_______________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________

We undertake to return to Central Bank of Eswatini within three (3) working days from receipt of the complete RFP package with all attachments, information, documents, drawings, samples, material, etc. related thereto as provided by Central Bank of Eswatini and any copies made thereof.

PRELIMINARY NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT

  1. We agree that all information, documents, drawings, samples, material, etc. contained in or related to this RFP as provided by Central Bank of Eswatini is proprietary information and shall be treated as confidential.
  2. We undertake that all such information, documents, drawings, samples, material, as described above, shall not be divulged to any other party (such prohibition applies to any further release of information regarding this RFP by Central Bank of Eswatini without the prior written permission from Central Bank of Eswatini to do so.
  3. We agree that this RFP and all information, documents, drawings, samples, material, etc. relating thereto and provided hereunder by Central Bank of Eswatini are not to be used for any purpose other than for preparation of our Tender submission. This undertaking will also apply to any subsequent contract resulting from this RFP.

Name:

Designation:

Signed:

Confidential

Page 3 of 12

Central Bank of Eswatini

CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR

PROPOSAL (RFP)

CBE_DCCS_ICT_RFP_01-2022_L

Updated on : JAN, 2022

Version : 1.0

SCHEDULE "B". SCOPE OF WORKS

BACKGROUND

The Central Bank of Eswatini (CBE) has a mission to foster price and financial stability conducive to the economic development of Eswatini. The vision of the Bank is to be a stable price and self-regulating financial system based on very strict Values.

For maximum performance of the Datacentre server farm, the Bank is upgrading two core- switches to cater for higher speeds of data transmission. This will increase efficiency on systems hosted by our virtual server environment and revamp the infrastructure technology.

Specification;

  • 2 x ARUBA 8320 48P 1G/10GBASE-T AND 6P 40G QSFP+ WITH X472 5 FANS 2 POWER SUPPLY SWITCH
    BUNDLE (Product Code : JL581A)
  • 96 x CAT7 UTP Cables 10GBASE-T
    • 24 - Red [ 3 metres]
    • 24 - Red [ 5 metres]
    • 24 - Green [ 3 metres]
    • 24 - Green [ 5 metres]
    • 8 - Red [ 1 metre]
  1. Pricing
    The rate submitted shall be all inclusive
  2. Delivery
    State the delivery period including transportation times.
  3. Conclusion

Summarize the reasons the CBE should select your company as its Tender Partner. In particular, include detailed references.

Confidential

Page 4 of 12

Central Bank of Eswatini

CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR

PROPOSAL (RFP)

CBE_DCCS_ICT_RFP_01-2022_L

Updated on : JAN, 2022

Version : 1.0

SCHEDULE "C" EVALUATION CRITERIA

Evaluation Criteria

The following table highlight the deal breakers and therefore if one document/action listed below is missing, the bid will be disqualified from further evaluation

DEAL BREAKERS

YES

NO

Attendance of mandatory pre-briefing meeting

Company Profile

Form J & Form C/Equivalent documents in SA or other countries

List of key staff and qualifications

Organogram of the team to be deployed

Current Trading License

VAT Registration Certificate

SNPF Compliance Certificate - Swazi Registered companies

Certified Copy of a workmen's compensation certificate

Certified copy of Certificate of Incorporation

Current Tax Clearance Certificate

Latest Audited or independently reviewed financial statements

The CBE is seeking reliable, financially stable suppliers who can meet its stringent cost, quality and service requirements.

The evaluation of Tenderers will be based on, but not limited to, the following criteria:

Criterial Elements

Points

1. Document Compliance

Extent to which tender documents comply with CBE terms and conditions as set out in

5

the RFP

Legal capacity of Tenderer i.e. certificate of incorporation, current trading license,

current tax clearance certificate, form C, Form J, CIC registration certificate, including

validity of partnerships and joint ventures, where applicable.

Brief company profile and financial statements (to assist in the evaluation of the bidder's

capacity to perform the contract work

2. Resources

Resource allocation and organisation and how this fits into the overall project structure;

Confidential

Page 5 of 12

Central Bank of Eswatini

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Central Bank of Swaziland published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:23aVolkswagen aims to double electric car sales in China this year after missing targets
RE
02:22aUK's Darktrace ups 2022 growth forecast on strong cyber demand
RE
02:21aHeathrow hit by Omicron cancellations in December
RE
02:18aCENTRAL BANK OF SWAZILAND : RFP CBD – Data Centre Core Switches
PU
02:14aThailand says detects African swine fever in sample at slaughterhouse
RE
02:13aChina will supply 6.5 million more low-cost rental homes in 2021-25
RE
02:10aS.Korean stocks end unchanged ahead of Powell hearing
RE
02:09aEthiopian Airlines is profitable as cargo demand booms, CEO says
RE
02:07aIndia mulls easing curbs on some Chinese investments - Bloomberg
RE
02:03aECB does not see euro zone inflation above target in medium term - Lane to paper
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple submits plans to allow alternative payment systems in S.Korea - r..
2North Korea launches 'more advanced' missile less than week after hyper..
3U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' warning for Canada
4Nokia expects to exceed 2021 financial guidance and provides operating ..
5PGS ASA: Q4 2021 Update

HOT NEWS