|
Central Bank of Swaziland : RFP CBD – Data Centre Core Switches
CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR
PROPOSAL (RFP)
|
CBE_DCCS_ICT_RFP_01-2022_L
|
Updated on : JAN, 2022
|
Version : 1.0
|
|
|
CONFIDENTIAL
CENTRAL BANK OF
ESWATINI
REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
(RFP)
RFP No: CBE_DCCS_ICT_RFP_01-2022_L
RFP Name: DATA CENTRE CORE SWITCHES
Tender Closing Date: 28TH JANUARY 2021, (5pm GMT+2)
CONFIDENTIALITY
No part of this document may be disclosed verbally or in writing, including by reproduction, to any third party without the prior written consent of the CBE. This document, its associated appendices and any attachments remain the property of the CBE and shall be returned upon request.
IMPORTANT: FILL IN PAGE 3 AND EMAIL OR FAX IMMEDIATELY
|
Confidential
|
Page 1 of 12
|
Central Bank of Eswatini
CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR
PROPOSAL (RFP)
|
CBE_DCCS_ICT_RFP_01-2022_L
|
Updated on : JAN, 2022
|
Version : 1.0
|
|
|
Schedule Index
Schedule A - Tenderers Acknowledgement/Preliminary Non-Disclosure Agreement
|
Schedule B
|
-
|
Scope of Work
|
Schedule C
|
-
|
Evaluation Criteria
|
Schedule D
|
-
|
Instructions to Tenderers
|
Schedule E
|
-
|
Price Schedule
|
Confidential
|
Page 2 of 12
|
Central Bank of Eswatini
CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR
PROPOSAL (RFP)
|
CBE_DCCS_ICT_RFP_01-2022_L
|
Updated on : JAN, 2022
|
Version : 1.0
|
|
|
SECHULE "A" - Respondents' Acknowledgement / Preliminary Non-Disclosure
Agreement
|
To:
|
The Central Bank of Eswatini
|
|
|
|
Attention
|
The Secretary, Tender Committee
|
:
|
|
E-Mail
|
supplychain@centralbank.org.sz
|
|
|
|
Tel:
|
+268 2408 2000
|
|
Fax:
|
+268 2404 8636
|
From Company:
Date:
Fax:
Tel:
Mobile:
E-mail:
INVITATION TO TENDER NUMBER: CBE_DCCS_ICT_RFP_01-2022_L
INVITATION TO TENDER NAME: DATA CENTRE CORE SWITCHES
RESPONDENT'S ACKNOWLEDGEMENT: Please mark as appropriate:
We acknowledge receipt and acceptance of the RFP and intend to submit a response
As required:
We acknowledge receipt of the RFP but decline to respond for the following reasons:
_______________________________________________________________________
_______________________________________________________________________
We undertake to return to Central Bank of Eswatini within three (3) working days from receipt of the complete RFP package with all attachments, information, documents, drawings, samples, material, etc. related thereto as provided by Central Bank of Eswatini and any copies made thereof.
PRELIMINARY NON-DISCLOSURE AGREEMENT
-
We agree that all information, documents, drawings, samples, material, etc. contained in or related to this RFP as provided by Central Bank of Eswatini is proprietary information and shall be treated as confidential.
-
We undertake that all such information, documents, drawings, samples, material, as described above, shall not be divulged to any other party (such prohibition applies to any further release of information regarding this RFP by Central Bank of Eswatini without the prior written permission from Central Bank of Eswatini to do so.
-
We agree that this RFP and all information, documents, drawings, samples, material, etc. relating thereto and provided hereunder by Central Bank of Eswatini are not to be used for any purpose other than for preparation of our Tender submission. This undertaking will also apply to any subsequent contract resulting from this RFP.
Name:
Designation:
Signed:
|
Confidential
|
Page 3 of 12
|
Central Bank of Eswatini
CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR
PROPOSAL (RFP)
|
CBE_DCCS_ICT_RFP_01-2022_L
|
Updated on : JAN, 2022
|
Version : 1.0
|
|
|
SCHEDULE "B". SCOPE OF WORKS
BACKGROUND
The Central Bank of Eswatini (CBE) has a mission to foster price and financial stability conducive to the economic development of Eswatini. The vision of the Bank is to be a stable price and self-regulating financial system based on very strict Values.
For maximum performance of the Datacentre server farm, the Bank is upgrading two core- switches to cater for higher speeds of data transmission. This will increase efficiency on systems hosted by our virtual server environment and revamp the infrastructure technology.
Specification;
-
2 x ARUBA 8320 48P 1G/10GBASE-T AND 6P 40G QSFP+ WITH X472 5 FANS 2 POWER SUPPLY SWITCH
BUNDLE (Product Code : JL581A)
-
96 x CAT7 UTP Cables 10GBASE-T
-
-
24 - Red [ 3 metres]
-
24 - Red [ 5 metres]
-
24 - Green [ 3 metres]
-
24 - Green [ 5 metres]
-
8 - Red [ 1 metre]
-
Pricing
The rate submitted shall be all inclusive
-
Delivery
State the delivery period including transportation times.
-
Conclusion
Summarize the reasons the CBE should select your company as its Tender Partner. In particular, include detailed references.
|
Confidential
|
Page 4 of 12
|
Central Bank of Eswatini
CENTRAL BANK OF ESWATINI REQUEST FOR
PROPOSAL (RFP)
|
CBE_DCCS_ICT_RFP_01-2022_L
|
Updated on : JAN, 2022
|
Version : 1.0
|
|
|
SCHEDULE "C" EVALUATION CRITERIA
Evaluation Criteria
The following table highlight the deal breakers and therefore if one document/action listed below is missing, the bid will be disqualified from further evaluation
|
|
DEAL BREAKERS
|
|
|
YES
|
|
|
NO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attendance of mandatory pre-briefing meeting
|
|
|
|
|
√
|
Company Profile
|
|
√
|
|
|
|
Form J & Form C/Equivalent documents in SA or other countries
|
|
√
|
|
|
|
List of key staff and qualifications
|
|
√
|
|
|
|
Organogram of the team to be deployed
|
|
√
|
|
|
|
Current Trading License
|
|
√
|
|
|
|
VAT Registration Certificate
|
|
√
|
|
|
|
SNPF Compliance Certificate - Swazi Registered companies
|
|
√
|
|
|
|
Certified Copy of a workmen's compensation certificate
|
|
|
|
|
√
|
Certified copy of Certificate of Incorporation
|
|
√
|
|
|
|
Current Tax Clearance Certificate
|
|
√
|
|
|
|
Latest Audited or independently reviewed financial statements
|
|
√
|
|
|
The CBE is seeking reliable, financially stable suppliers who can meet its stringent cost, quality and service requirements.
The evaluation of Tenderers will be based on, but not limited to, the following criteria:
|
Criterial Elements
|
|
|
Points
|
1. Document Compliance
|
|
|
Extent to which tender documents comply with CBE terms and conditions as set out in
|
5
|
the RFP
|
|
|
|
Legal capacity of Tenderer i.e. certificate of incorporation, current trading license,
|
|
current tax clearance certificate, form C, Form J, CIC registration certificate, including
|
|
validity of partnerships and joint ventures, where applicable.
|
|
Brief company profile and financial statements (to assist in the evaluation of the bidder's
|
|
capacity to perform the contract work
|
|
|
2. Resources
|
|
|
|
Resource allocation and organisation and how this fits into the overall project structure;
|
|
|
|
|
|
Confidential
|
Page 5 of 12
|
Central Bank of Eswatini
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
The Central Bank of Swaziland published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:17:00 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|