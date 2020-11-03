Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago : IMF publishes Trinidad and Tobago Financial System Stability Assessment Report

Copies of this report are available to the public from

The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents.

(FSSA) for Trinidad and Tobago, prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on a lapse of time basis. This report is based on the work of joint IMF/World Bank Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) missions to Trinidad and Tobago during November 2019 and

In the context of the Trinidad and Tobago Financial System Stability Assessment, the following documents have been released and are included in this package:

PRESS RELEASE; FINANCIAL SYSTEM STABILITY ASSESSMENT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

PR20/310

IMF Executive Board Concludes 2020 Financial System

Stability Assessment with Trinidad and Tobago

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WASHINGTON, DC - October 8, 2020: The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Financial System Stability Assessment (FSAP)1 with Trinidad and Tobago on August 31, 2020 without a meeting.2

This report is based on the work of joint IMF/World Bank Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) missions to Trinidad and Tobago during November 2019 and January- February 2020. The FSSA report was completed on July 31, 2020.

The FSSA reflects FSAP work conducted mostly prior to the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. The FSSA focuses on Trinidad and Tobago's medium-term financial stability challenges and policy priorities. Given the FSAP's focus on tail risks and strengthening policy and institutional frameworks, including contingency planning and crisis management, the FSAP's findings and recommendations remain pertinent.

According to the FSSA the banking system was well capitalized and liquid but exposed to sovereign risk and potential liquidity risks stemming from non-bank financial entities in the group on the eve of the COVID-19 crisis. Illustrative stress tests were run subsequent to the FSAP missions to quantify the possible impact on bank solvency in adverse COVID-19 economic scenarios. Given the unprecedented nature of the ongoing pandemic, these scenarios are associated with significant uncertainty. The results suggest that under further strong deterioration of macrofinancial conditions some banks could breach their minimum capital requirements in 2022. Banks could also face liquidity pressures in the event of a run on investment funds issued in their groups. Financial vulnerabilities include rising household debt, sovereign exposures, potential spillovers from natural disasters (including climate-related) or sovereign shocks in the region, and contagion risks between investment funds and banks.