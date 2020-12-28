Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago : Know Your $5, $10 and $20 Polymer Banknotes
PUBLIC NOTICE
KNOW YOUR POLYMER BANKNOTES
$5, $10, $20 AND $100
The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago encourages you to Know Your Money!
Here are a few tips to help you to identify genuine notes.
When you hold the note up to the light you will see the denomination of the note appearing in the coloured print.
Clear Window - Hold the note up to the light to reveal the see-through window completely integrated and visible from both sides of the note. The value of the note is printed clearly inside the window and visible from both sides.
Other quick checks include
Polymer notes feel smoother than paper. Run your ngers over the bottom corner of the note to feel the shape.
As you move the note around you will see areas with a shimmering coloured ink.
