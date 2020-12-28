Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago : Know Your $5, $10 and $20 Polymer Banknotes

12/28/2020 | 03:02pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PUBLIC NOTICE

KNOW YOUR POLYMER BANKNOTES

$5, $10, $20 AND $100

The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago encourages you to Know Your Money!

Here are a few tips to help you to identify genuine notes.

When you hold the note up to the light you will see the denomination of the note appearing in the coloured print.

Clear Window - Hold the note up to the light to reveal the see-through window completely integrated and visible from both sides of the note. The value of the note is printed clearly inside the window and visible from both sides.

Other quick checks include

Polymer notes feel smoother than paper. Run your ngers over the bottom corner of the note to feel the shape.

As you move the note around you will see areas with a shimmering coloured ink.

For more information on the specic features of each note, please visit our

website at www.central-bank.org.tt

or send queries to info@central-bank.org.tt.

NOW AVAILABLE FOR

DOWNLOAD

FOR ANDRIOD

CB NOTEworthy

FOR IOS

Download for complete and comprehensive reference of the security features of our polymer banknotes.

/ Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 15:02:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:32aWall St hits record high after Trump signs fiscal aid bill
RE
10:18aEuro gains against yen, sterling after Brexit deal reached
RE
10:11aU.S. EPA finalizing first-ever airplane emissions rules
RE
10:04aFrance backs Brexit deal but vigilant on implementation
RE
10:03aEU ambassadors approve provisional application of Brexit trade deal
RE
10:02aJohnson says trade deal is new starting point for EU relationship
RE
10:02aCENTRAL BANK OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO : Know Your $5, $10 and $20 Polymer Banknotes
PU
10:00aPfizer to complete supply of COVID-19 vaccines to EU by September
RE
09:56aOil steadies below $52 as U.S. stimulus counters weak demand
RE
09:56aRussia extends UK flight suspension until Jan 12 - TASS
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
2MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
3FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
4DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : gets $4 billion Woowa deal approval, must sell S.Korean unit
5S&P 500 : Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ