Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago : Tribute to Past Central Bank Board Members

10/03/2020 | 09:40pm EDT

Mr. Carlyle Greaves

Ms. Amelia Carington, SC

We are profoundly saddened by the recent passing of two of our former members of the Central Bank Board of Directors

  • Mr. Carlyle Greaves and Ms. Amelia Carrington. Both

are considered icons, having served with distinction on the Central Bank's Board ofDirectors over long periods of time.

Mr. Greaves served on the Central Bank Board of Directors

from 1987 to 1999 and then again from 2003 to 2015. Ms. Carrington served from 2003 to 2012. Both were highly respected for their expertise, professionalism and sincerity, and were alsoverywell likedbecause of their cordial personalities. We also greatlyappreciated their commitment to the Bank which they demonstrated through their enthusiastic involvementand participation in Bank-wide activities.

We will fondly remember and treasure our memories of Mr. Greaves and Ms. Carrington as distinguished colleagues and members of our Board of Directors, and wish their families and friends comfort during this time.

May they rest in eternalpeace.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago published this content on 04 October 2020
