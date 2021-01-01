|
Central Bank of Tunisia : Monthly statement of the BCT
CBT's monthly statement (In MTD)
Indicators
Jun 2020
Jul 2020
Aug 2020
Sep 2020
Oct 2020
Nov 2020
Dissemination calendar of the the Central Bank of Tunisia analytic
Foreign assets
21922
22707
22796
22899
22695
23629
Foreign currency assets
20659
21408
21535
21494
21371
22392
Claims on the state
5427
5616
5616
5826
5861
5861
Claims purchased firm
0
0
0
0
0
0
Claims on bank
6599
7558
6098
6201
5654
5699
Monetary market
6599
7558
6098
6201
5654
5699
Claims/BDEV
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sécurities Portofolio
3
3
2
3
2
2
Othes items of assets
444
480
513
534
577
615
Total Assets=Total Liabilities
34395
36364
35025
35463
34789
35806
Central bank money
20858
22164
22001
21687
21621
22615
Fiduciary money
14883
15752
15432
15022
14980
14924
Claims of banks
5934
6363
6509
6616
6594
7644
Curreny money market
149
102
103
91
40
584
Ordinary current accounts
329
249
335
289
260
393
Claims of investment banks
0
0
0
0
0
0
Deposits of companies and individuals
37
44
51
43
44
44
Ordinary current accounts of non residents
4
5
9
6
3
3
Claims of the state
246
1261
417
751
686
186
Treasury current account
222
1249
402
736
676
176
Counterparts' funds
2501
2454
2090
2053
1687
2256
Commitments on abroad
10593
10459
10447
10525
10402
10322
Capital stock equity
697
697
697
698
697
697
Other items
-500
-671
-627
-251
-304
-270
accounts
Situation at end of
DEC.2020
JAN.2021
FEB.2021
MARCH2021
Date of publication
15/01/2021
15/02/2021
15/03/2021
15/04/2021
