Central Bank of Tunisia : Monthly statement of the BCT

01/01/2021 | 07:12am EST
CBT's monthly statement (In MTD)
Indicators Jun 2020 Jul 2020 Aug 2020 Sep 2020 Oct 2020 Nov 2020
Indicateurs Jun 2020 Jul 2020 Aug 2020 Sep 2020 Oct 2020 Nov 2020
Foreign assets 21922 22707 22796 22899 22695 23629
Foreign currency assets 20659 21408 21535 21494 21371 22392
Claims on the state 5427 5616 5616 5826 5861 5861
Claims purchased firm 0 0 0 0 0 0
Claims on bank 6599 7558 6098 6201 5654 5699
Monetary market 6599 7558 6098 6201 5654 5699
Claims/BDEV 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sécurities Portofolio 3 3 2 3 2 2
Othes items of assets 444 480 513 534 577 615
Total Assets=Total Liabilities 34395 36364 35025 35463 34789 35806
Central bank money 20858 22164 22001 21687 21621 22615
Fiduciary money 14883 15752 15432 15022 14980 14924
Claims of banks 5934 6363 6509 6616 6594 7644
Curreny money market 149 102 103 91 40 584
Ordinary current accounts 329 249 335 289 260 393
Claims of investment banks 0 0 0 0 0 0
Deposits of companies and individuals 37 44 51 43 44 44
Ordinary current accounts of non residents 4 5 9 6 3 3
Claims of the state 246 1261 417 751 686 186
Treasury current account 222 1249 402 736 676 176
Counterparts' funds 2501 2454 2090 2053 1687 2256
Commitments on abroad 10593 10459 10447 10525 10402 10322
Capital stock equity 697 697 697 698 697 697
Other items -500 -671 -627 -251 -304 -270


Dissemination calendar of the the Central Bank of Tunisia analytic
accounts
Situation at end of DEC.2020 JAN.2021 FEB.2021 MARCH2021
Date of publication 15/01/2021 15/02/2021 15/03/2021 15/04/2021

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Tunisia published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 January 2021 12:11:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
