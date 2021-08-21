Central Bank of Turkmenistan : The meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan

On August 20 2021, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held the online regular meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers in which issues of life of the state were discussed, and also drafts of some documents directed to dynamical development of key industries and national economy as a whole were considered.

Before the beginning of the meeting Chairwoman of the Mejlis of the Milli Gengesh G.Mammedova informed on the activity carries out to further improve the legislative-legal base.

For August 28, 2021 the 15th session of the Mejlis of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan of the sixth convocation for discussion and acceptance of the developed legal documents is planned.

Further deputy chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh K.Babaev informed on the work on further perfection of the legislation of the country, in particular, legal base of large scale programs aimed at successful realisation of internal and foreign policy and consecutive improvement of social living conditions of people.

Then the head of the state, turning to the agenda of the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, gave the floor to deputy chairman of the Cabinet, Minister of Foreign Affairs R.Meredov who reported on key positions of our country at the next 76th session of the Un General Assembly which will begin its work on September 14 this year in New York. With a view of preparation for it now in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs corresponding activity is carried out.

The above-named important document was developed on the basis of constructive ideas and proposals of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and includes a number of actual directions.

Besides, at the 76th session of the UN GA the initiative on creation of the zone of peace, trust and cooperation 'Central Asia - the Caspian region' will be proposed. It is expedient its legal institution at the VI Caspian summit to be held this year in Turkmenistan.

Among priority positions of Turkmenistan combat of terrorism also was designated. Thereupon it will be proposed to the Community of the Nations to consider the issue on opening in Ashkhabad structures under the international projects of Counter-terrorism office of the United Nations.

With a view of maintenance of general access to energy sources that is one of SDGs, the Stable energy for all » is offered together with the United Nations initiative to organise the International forum on the given problematics. In the context of realisation of proposals of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in the field of stable transport in 2022 it is planned to hold the International conference of ministers of developing countries which do not have an access to the sea in Turkmenistan. Besides, it is expedient to offer creation under patronage of the United Nations of the Special program on development of the inter-regional transport network.

In the context of multilateral humanitarian cooperation Turkmenistan, being the committee-man on social development of the United Nations for 2021-2025, suggests emphasising implementation of national, regional and global strategy, programs and plans. Considering the migration situation in the world, it is expedient to maintain an active contact with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and International Organization for Migration (IOM).

It is planned to expand also participation of our country in the activity of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). In particular, it is provided to use optimum possibilities of Turkmenistan as a member of Executive Council of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission and Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport and also to provide its election in structure of Intergovernmental council of Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme of UNESCO for 2021-2025.

Along with it the Deputy Chairman, head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on the prepared projects of Resolutions «On perfection of activity of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan» and «On financial issues of diplomatic service of Turkmenistan».

Having heard the report and addressing participants of the session, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov underlined invariable adherence of independent neutral Fatherland to constructive cooperation - both in multilateral, and in bilateral format, including within the limits of the authoritative international organisations.

The leader of the nation charged Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet, Minister of Foreign Affairs R.Meredov to ensure organised preparation for participation of Turkmenistan in the upcoming 76th session of the Un General Assembly and to take systematic measures to inform the wide public of priority positions of our country, to advance its international initiatives.

Having signed the submitted Resolutions, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent them to their deputy chairman, head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the digital system and gave corresponding instructions on fulfilment of these documents.

Then Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet S.Berdimuhamedov reported on the state of affairs in the establishments which he supervises, fulfilment of earlier commissions set by the head of the state after activization of investment policy of the country and the ratings, appropriated to Turkmenistan by the International Agency «Fitch Ratings».

Summarising the report, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that the international ratings, appropriated to Turkmenistan by the Agency «Fitch Ratings», will promote increase of the international financial status of our state, increase in volumes of investments involved in the country and simplification of credit conditions, the further development of foreign trade activities, and it will increase the prestige of Turkmenistan.

Then Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet Sh.Abdrahmanov reported on the state of affairs in structural divisions of the fuel and energy complex and work carried out to maintain stable functioning of industrial objects of Turkmenbashi oil refineries complex.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet E.Orazgeldiev reported on the state of affairs of agriculture in the country.

For consideration of the head of the state the draft of the resolution on construction of the building near «Türkmeniň аk öýi» in the city of Mary a premise for 3000 persons for organization of mass celebrations, was submitted.

Having signed the Resolution and having sent the document to the Deputy Chairman by the digital system, the head of the state addressed a number of concrete commissions on its appropriate fulfilment and control over the work held in the given direction.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet Ch.Purchekov reported on the draft of the Resolution on the permission to the Balkan quarry management of the Ministry of Industry and Building Manufacture to accept individual share as the founder in creation of Open-end joint-stock company «Türkmen kaolin», and also on the work carried out by the State Concern 'Türkmenhimiýa' on development of deposits of minerals of the gulf of Garabogazkol.

Thereupon to the head of the state the draft of the Resolution on the permission given to the Balkan quarry management of the above-named Ministry to take part as the founder in creation of Open-end joint-stock company «Türkmen kaolin» with 49 per cent share in the authorised capital stock.

On the basis of hydro-mineral riches of the gulf of Garabogazkol it is planned to adjust sulphate manufacture. With a view of implementation of the drafts provided by the above-named Program, as a result of the scientific researches carried out by State Concern 'Türkmenhimiýa' and Institute of Chemistry of the Academy of Sciences, large supplies of chemical elements available in the gulf, mineral salts, sodium and magnesium of sulphate, magnesium of chloride, lithium and its combinations, magnesium oxide, magnesium metal were confirmed.

Having heard the report and having signed the corresponding document, the head of the state underlined necessity of the accelerated development of unique natural riches of the country and creation on their base of the modern enterprises which focused on release high-quality, import replacing and export -oriented chemical production.

Then President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed the Resolution on Ch.Purchekov's dismissal of temporary duty of Minister of Energy. The leader of the nation signed the Decree on Kh.Rejepmyradov's appointment to this post, who held the post of Deputy Minister of Energy.

The President of the country also signed the corresponding Resolution on S.Saparov's appointment as Deputy Minister of Energy.

The head of the state wished the Minister of Energy successes at his responsible post. Having sent documents by the digital system, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov gave him concrete instructions.

Director General of the Transport and Communications Agency at the Cabinet of Ministers M.Chakyev reported on the work carried out to improve the Regulations «On preparation and retraining of drivers of vehicles».

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet Ch.Gylyjov reported on conducted preparation for opening of the textile complex constructed in Kaka district of Akhal region.

The big work on creation of manufactures which are letting out import replacing goods, further increase of economic power of the state; its export potential is conducted. One of the examples for that is forthcoming opening of a textile complex in Kaka district of Akhal region.

Deputy Chairwoman of the Cabinet M.Mammedova reported on preparation of the draft of the Resolution on approval of the Provisions on state regulation of rendering of cultural services in wedding and other celebrations in the country. This document was developed together with the corresponding ministries and departments proceeding from the commissions given earlier by the state of the head and the basis of the Law of Turkmenistan «On culture».

Having signed the presented Resolution, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent it to the Deputy Chairwoman by the digital communication system. Having charged to provide appropriate control over fulfilment of the given document, the leader of the nation emphasised work perfection on rendering Turkmen nationals qualitative cultural services and to expansion of their spectrum according to modern requirements.

Then Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet M.Geldiniyazov reported on preparation for the final state round of the competition «Garaşsyzlygyň merjen däneleri».

The final state stage of the competition «Garaşsyzlygyň merjen däneleri» is planned to be held in September, current year - on the threshold of Independence Day of Turkmenistan.

Under the patronage of the Ministries of Education and Culture were already held district, е, city and regional stages of this competition which winners have won the right to take part in the final state round.

Having noted a great popularity of annual children's competition «Garaşsyzlygyň merjen däneleri», held at the state level, the leader of the nation charged the Deputy Chairman to provide the appropriate organisation of review of the young talents which is to be held on the eve of the 30th anniversary of independence of Turkmenistan.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet, Secretary of the State Security Council Ch.Amanov reported on the work on preparation of military men and law enforcement bodies for the solemn military parade and celebratory actions on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of sacred independence of Fatherland.

Summing up the digital meeting of the Cabinet, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov pointed out that important issues of state life today were discussed; a number of the documents aimed at the further development of branches of economy were accepted.

State News Agency of Turkmenistan