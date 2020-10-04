Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central Bank of United Arab Emirates : CBUAE & Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre Join Forces to Strengthen Islamic Banking Sector

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/04/2020 | 01:40am EDT

CBUAE Classification: Public

CBUAE & Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre Join Forces to Strengthen Islamic Banking Sector

Abu Dhabi/ Dubai ( October 3rd, 2020): The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre (DIEDC) to reinforce and expand the reach of the Islamic banking sector, and to advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

H.E. Saif Hadef Al Shamsi, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, and Abdulla Mohammed Al Awar, CEO of DIEDC, signed the agreement.

In addition to the cooperation in Islamic banking, CBUAE and DIEDC will work together to publish joint research and exchange knowledge to enhance expertise. Furthermore, the two entities will jointly host international seminars, conferences and meetings, develop awareness projects, build technical capabilities and cooperate in fields that support the development of Islamic finance.

As a first order of business, CBUAE and DIEDC will establish a joint team to follow up on the implementation of the MoU. The team is tasked with preparing regular update reports that will be shared with key decision makers across each entity.

Speaking on the new partnership with DIEDC, H.E. Saif Al Shamsi Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE, said: "The MoU reflects the Central Bank of the UAE's commitment to strengthen strategic ties with various entities in the banking and financial sector, and unify efforts to ensure that plans and initiatives are aligned with the future directions of the country and to achieve the common goals."

H.E. Al Shamsi also highlighted that the UAE has become world's leading hub for finance and business and it is an important centre for Islamic finance. Through the MoU, the Central Bank and the Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre endeavour to accelerate growth opportunities and the development of the banking and financial Islamic sector, in addition to attracting and preparing competencies through coordination in proposing and organising programs that will contribute in achieving the best outcomes to promote Islamic banking and finance in the UAE.

For his part, Abdulla Al Awar CEO of Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre, said: "Our latest agreement with the Central Bank of the UAE to enhance strategic cooperation in Islamic banking is part of our sustained efforts to expand the Centre's strong base of strategic partners in all sectors of the Islamic economy and will contribute significantly to implementing our operating plans to boost Dubai's credentials as a global capital of Islamic economy."

He added: "As a pivotal sector of the Islamic economy, DIEDC prioritises the advancement of Islamic banking. We have made considerable headway in developing a global charter in collaboration with our strategic partners that serves to expand the scope and uptake of the Islamic finance sector and the wider Islamic economy. The

Page 1 of 2

CBUAE Classification: Public

charter is a first step in building a robust and globally unified legislative framework for Islamic finance transactions that will undoubtedly further expand the reach of the Islamic economy.

DIEDC is keen to enhance the available opportunities across Islamic economy sectors, especially in Islamic finance, amidst the growing demand in these sectors locally, regionally and internationally."

-Ends-

Page 2 of 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of United Arab Emirates published this content on 03 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2020 05:39:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40aCENTRAL BANK OF UNITED ARAB EMIRATES : CBUAE & Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre Join Forces to Strengthen Islamic Banking Sector
PU
01:10aAustralia to spend more on jobs in budget based on COVID-19 vaccine
RE
12:50aMETAL BANK : Appendix 3G
PU
12:39aALMONTY INDUSTRIES : Sustainability in Mining – Beralt Tin and Wolfram (Portugal)
PU
12:36aColombia environmental authority shelves Soto Norte mine license application
RE
10/03CENTRAL BANK OF TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO : Tribute to Past Central Bank Board Members
PU
10/03Cineworld to close all UK, Ireland screens, Sunday Times says
RE
10/03Japan's Sony and Kioxia seeking U.S. approval to supply to Huawei - Nikkei
RE
10/03AGENCY INFORMATION COLLECTION ACTIVITIES : Notice of Intent To Revise Collection 3038-0005, Adoption of Revised Notice of Exemption Under Regulation 4.13(b)(1)
PU
10/03WORLD BANK : Inclusive Resilience in South Asia
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED : NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB gets behind latest boost for Australian small ..
2PARKLAND CORPORATION : PARKLAND : U.S. oil refiners look to leapfrog Canadians in making renewable diesel
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Trump's diagnosis fuels uncertainty for skittish U.S. stock market
4HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : confirms 17th U.S. death in Takata air bag rupture
5JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FEATURE: Japan plant builder inks deal to construct key Iraqi oil refinery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group