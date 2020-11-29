Central Bank of United Arab Emirates : FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival 2020 concludes with largest edition yet

CBUAE Classification: Public

FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival 2020 concludes with largest edition yet

Abu Dhabi (26 November 2020): The fourth edition of the FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival (FinTech AD), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and co-hosted by the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), concluded today and recorded the event's largest edition yet, attracting more than 25,000 participants from around the world.

The FinTech AD Festival 2020 was held in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, the Authority of Social Contribution- Ma'an, and Masdar.

The last day of FinTech AD's jam-packed,three-day agenda featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside sessions led by renowned financial figures, wherein they highlighted the latest developments and emergent trends across the FinTech sector, including Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, venture capital and start-up scaling.

Among the speakers that addressed day three of FinTech AD include H.E. Abdulhamid M Saeed Alahmadi, Governor of CBUAE, H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister Of State and Chairman of ADGM, H.E. Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of Ma'an, H.E. Mohamed Abdel Hameed Al Askar, Director General of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, H.E. Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Deputy Group CEO of Mubadala, H.E. Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, UAE Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Umar Farooq, CEO of Onyx by JP Morgan, Yuri Misnik, Chief Technology Officer of First Abu Dhabi Bank, Ann Cairns, Executive Vice Chairman of Mastercard, and Hanan Harhara Al Yafei, CEO of Hub71.

The FinTech AD Festival once again held the FinTech Awards, showcasing the very best in global FinTech innovation in the UAE and the region. The Awards elevate grassroots talent and celebrate the boldest ideas and initiatives driving the industry. The winners of this year's FinTech Awards include Michele Grosso, CEO of Democrance, Dinarak, ClauseMatch, Shorooq Partners, Manzil, UAETradeConnect, Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), Nameer Khan of the MENA FinTech Association, and Neha Mehta, Founder of FemTech Partners.

This year's FinTech AD Education Partner, the ADGM Academy, presented a fireside chat titled 'Inside Wall Street: JP Morgan's Approach to Digital' featuring Helene Panzarino, Director of the London Institute of Banking & Finance, as well as Umar Farooq, CEO of Onyx by JP Morgan. The session discussed J.P. Morgan's digital transformation strategy, competitiveness in the modern age and its relationship with blockchain technology.

The fourth edition of FinTech AD once again presented the Investor Forum, bringing together key figures across the investment landscape to discuss pertinent issues across the sector, including risk management, post-COVID-19 investment strategies, and early-stage investing.

-END-

Page 1 of 1