Central Bank of United Arab Emirates : UAE Monetary Survey - July, 2020

CBUAE Classification: Public

Monetary Developments (*)

M1 increased by 0.4%, from 557.4 billion at the end of June 2020 to AED 559.4 billion at the end of July 2020. This increase was the result of a 3% rise in Currency in Circulation outside Banks (17.1% of M1), superseding a 0.2% reduction in Monetary Deposits (82.9% of M1).

At the end of July 2020, M2 increased by 2.3%, rising from AED 1,458 billion at the end of June 2020 to AED 1,492.1 billion. M2 mainly rose due to increased M1 and AED 32.1 billion or 3.6% increase in Quasi- Monetary Deposits (62.5% of M2).

Consequently, M3 also rose by 1.5%, from AED 1,752.3 billion at the end of June 2020 to AED 1,777.8 billion at the end of July 2020. M3 mainly grew because of an increased M2, overshadowing an AED 8.6 billion or 2.9% fall in Government Deposits at commercial banks and at the Central Bank (16.1% of M3).

In summary, during July 2020, the Monetary Aggregates M1, M2 and M3 increased by 0.4%, 2.3% and 1.5%, respectively.

The Money Multiplier

The money multiplier indicates by how much the money supply and the underlying components will grow following an increase of 1 billion Dirhams in the Monetary Base, defined as the sum of Currency issued (Currency in circulation outside banks and cash at banks), Total Banks' Reserves at the Central Bank and Certificates of Deposits held by Banks (see Table 2).

During the month of July 2020, the Monetary Base contracted by 0.7%. The Monetary Base shrank owing to reduction in Certificates of Deposits purchased by Banks (36.1% of the Monetary Base) by 18.2%, overriding increases in Currency Issued (27.6% of the Monetary Base) by 5.4% and in Banks & OFC's Excess Reserves (18.3% of the Monetary Base) by 47.1%. Banks' Required Reserves (18.1% of the Monetary Base) remained unchanged during July 2020.

From the end of June 2020 to the end of July 2020, the multiplier of M1 increased from 1.37 to 1.38, the multiplier of M2 increased from 3.57 to 3.68 and the multiplier of M3 increased from 4.29 to 4.39.

The increases in the multipliers of M1, M2 and M3 indicate faster rise in the Monetary Aggregates M1, M2 and M3 compared to the contraction of the Monetary Base.

(*) Monetary aggregates are defined in a footnote to Table 1