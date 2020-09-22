Central Bank of United Arab Emirates : UAE Monetary Survey - July, 2020

CBUAE Classification: Public
UAE Monthly Monetary Survey
July 2020
Monetary Developments (*)
M1 increased by 0.4%, from 557.4 billion at the end of June 2020 to AED 559.4 billion at the end of July 2020. This increase was the result of a 3% rise in Currency in Circulation outside Banks (17.1% of M1), superseding a 0.2% reduction in Monetary Deposits (82.9% of M1).
At the end of July 2020, M2 increased by 2.3%, rising from AED 1,458 billion at the end of June 2020 to AED 1,492.1 billion. M2 mainly rose due to increased M1 and AED 32.1 billion or 3.6% increase in Quasi- Monetary Deposits (62.5% of M2).
Consequently, M3 also rose by 1.5%, from AED 1,752.3 billion at the end of June 2020 to AED 1,777.8 billion at the end of July 2020. M3 mainly grew because of an increased M2, overshadowing an AED 8.6 billion or 2.9% fall in Government Deposits at commercial banks and at the Central Bank (16.1% of M3).
In summary, during July 2020, the Monetary Aggregates M1, M2 and M3 increased by 0.4%, 2.3% and 1.5%, respectively.
The Money Multiplier
The money multiplier indicates by how much the money supply and the underlying components will grow following an increase of 1 billion Dirhams in the Monetary Base, defined as the sum of Currency issued (Currency in circulation outside banks and cash at banks), Total Banks' Reserves at the Central Bank and Certificates of Deposits held by Banks (see Table 2).
During the month of July 2020, the Monetary Base contracted by 0.7%. The Monetary Base shrank owing to reduction in Certificates of Deposits purchased by Banks (36.1% of the Monetary Base) by 18.2%, overriding increases in Currency Issued (27.6% of the Monetary Base) by 5.4% and in Banks & OFC's Excess Reserves (18.3% of the Monetary Base) by 47.1%. Banks' Required Reserves (18.1% of the Monetary Base) remained unchanged during July 2020.
From the end of June 2020 to the end of July 2020, the multiplier of M1 increased from 1.37 to 1.38, the multiplier of M2 increased from 3.57 to 3.68 and the multiplier of M3 increased from 4.29 to 4.39.
The increases in the multipliers of M1, M2 and M3 indicate faster rise in the Monetary Aggregates M1, M2 and M3 compared to the contraction of the Monetary Base.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(*) Monetary aggregates are defined in a footnote to Table 1
Table1. UAE Monthly Monetary Survey With Contribution to Aggregate Money Supply (July 2020)
(End of period, billions of Dirhams)
Mar-19
|
Jun-19
|
Sep-19
|
Dec-19
|
Jun-20
|
In billions of
|
Shares of the
|
In Billions
|
% Change
Money Supply M1*
|
512.0
|
507.9
|
511.9
|
515.0
|
557.4
|
559.4
|
|
2.0
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency in Circulation Outside Banks
|
73.9
|
77.3
|
76.6
|
78.2
|
92.6
|
95.4
|
17.1%
|
2.8
|
3.0%
|
0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary Deposits**
|
438.1
|
430.6
|
435.3
|
436.8
|
464.8
|
464.0
|
82.9%
|
-0.8
|
-0.2%
|
-0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money Supply M2*
|
1328.6
|
1351.0
|
1361.3
|
1413.1
|
1458.0
|
1492.1
|
|
34.1
|
2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency in Circulation Outside Banks
|
73.9
|
77.3
|
76.6
|
78.2
|
92.6
|
95.4
|
6.4%
|
2.8
|
3.0%
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary Deposits**
|
438.1
|
430.6
|
435.3
|
436.8
|
464.8
|
464.0
|
31.1%
|
-0.8
|
-0.2%
|
-0.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quasi-Monetary Deposits***
|
816.6
|
843.1
|
849.4
|
898.1
|
900.6
|
932.7
|
62.5%
|
32.1
|
3.6%
|
2.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money Supply M3*
|
1631.7
|
1645.4
|
1679.9
|
1717.4
|
1752.3
|
1777.8
|
|
25.5
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency in Circulation Outside Banks
|
73.9
|
77.3
|
76.6
|
78.2
|
92.6
|
95.4
|
5.4%
|
2.8
|
3.0%
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Monetary Deposits**
|
438.1
|
430.6
|
435.3
|
436.8
|
464.8
|
464.0
|
26.1%
|
-0.8
|
-0.2%
|
-0.04%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quasi-Monetary Deposits***
|
816.6
|
843.1
|
849.4
|
898.1
|
900.6
|
932.7
|
52.5%
|
32.1
|
3.6%
|
1.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government Deposits
|
303.1
|
294.4
|
318.6
|
304.3
|
294.3
|
285.7
|
16.1%
|
-8.6
|
-2.9%
|
-0.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)Figures are provisional and subject to revision
(3)Contribution to aggregate growth = Shares of the sub-aggregate times percent change in each sub-aggregate, such that contribution of sub-aggregates equals percent change in the aggregate.
-
M1 = Currency in Circulation Outside Banks (Currency Issued - Cash at banks) + Monetary Deposits
M2 = M1 + Quasi-Monetary Deposits
M3 = M2 + Government Deposits
-
Monetary Deposits: All short term deposits on which bank customer can withdraw without prior notice
-
Quasi-MonetaryDeposits: Resident Time and Savings Deposits in Dirham + Resident Deposits in Foreign Currencies
Table 2. Money Multiplier in the UAE
(End of period, billions of Dirhams)
Monetary Base
|
372.9
|
397.1
|
392.8
|
409.5
|
408.2
|
405.2
|
-3.0
|
-0.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Currency Issued*
|
88.3
|
91.3
|
90.8
|
93.7
|
106.1
|
111.8
|
5.7
|
5.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banks' Required Reserves**
|
123.1
|
124.8
|
126.2
|
129.7
|
73.3
|
73.3
|
0.0
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banks & OFCs' Excess Reserves
|
22.3
|
25.2
|
22.0
|
25.9
|
50.3
|
74.0
|
23.7
|
47.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certificates of Deposit purchased by Banks
|
139.2
|
155.8
|
153.8
|
160.2
|
178.5
|
146.1
|
-32.4
|
-18.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money Supply (M1)
|
512.0
|
507.9
|
511.9
|
515.0
|
557.4
|
559.4
|
2.0
|
0.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money Multiplier of M1 (M1/Monetary Base)
|
1.37
|
1.28
|
1.30
|
1.26
|
1.37
|
1.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money Supply (M2)
|
1328.6
|
1351.0
|
1361.3
|
1413.1
|
1458.0
|
1492.1
|
34.1
|
2.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money Multiplier of M2 (M2/Monetary Base)
|
3.56
|
3.40
|
3.47
|
3.45
|
3.57
|
3.68
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money Supply (M3)
|
1631.7
|
1645.4
|
1679.9
|
1717.4
|
1752.3
|
1777.8
|
25.5
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money Multiplier of M3 (M3/Monetary Base)
|
4.38
|
4.14
|
4.28
|
4.19
|
4.29
|
4.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Figures are provisional and subject to revision
-
Currency Issued = Currency in circulation outside Banks + Cash at Banks
-
The amount of Reserve Requirements declined due to the reduction in the rate of required reserves from 14% to 7% on Demand Deposits per the Targeted Economic Support Scheme
(TESS) offered to Banks by the CBUAE in April 2020. Banks' liquidity increased as a result of the reduction in the required reserves ratio.
Money Supply M1 increased by 0.4%, due to 3% increase in Currency in Circulation Outside Banks, overriding 0.2% reduction in Monetary Deposits.
(bn AED, % month-on-month)
Money Supply M3 rose by 1.5% owing to an increased M2, overshadowing a 2.9% reduction in Government Deposits.
(bn AED, % month-on-month)
Source: CBUAE
Money Supply M2 increased by 2.3% due to an increased M1 and 3.6% rise in Quasi-Monetary Deposits.
(bn AED, % month-on-month)
Monetary Base contracted by 0.7% during July 2020.
(bn AED, % month-on-month)
