Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Central Bank to continue regular programme of foreign currency sales

01/29/2021 | 11:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

29 January 2021

From Monday 1 February 2021 through the end of the month, the Central Bank of Iceland will sell 3 million euros per business day to market makers in the foreign exchange market, for a total of 60 million euros during the month. The transactions will take place soon after the market opens, and no later than 10:00 hrs. The transactions are in accordance with Press Release no. 30/2020, published on 9 September 2020.

The Bank began selling foreign currency to market makers on a regular basis on 14 September 2020. The objectives of the regular sales programme are to deepen the market and improve price formation. The Bank sold a total of 60 million euros (9.4 b.kr.) in this manner during the month of January. Since 14 September 2020, the Bank has sold a total of 291 million euros (46.4 b.kr.) through the regular sales programme.

At the end of each month, the Bank will announce the amount and planned transaction dates for the coming month's currency sales. The amount will be based on market conditions at the time in question. The aim will be to keep the scale of the currency sales consistent with normal market functioning. The Central Bank reserves full right to adjust amounts, frequency, and execution of the sales so as to ensure the efficacy of the measure.

Regular currency sales do not affect the Bank's declared policy of intervening in the foreign exchange market as it deems necessary to mitigate volatility.

Further information can be obtained from Ásgeir Jónsson, Governor of the Central Bank of Iceland, at tel: +354 569-9600.

See press release from 9 September 2020: Central bank to begin regular programme of foreign currency sales.

Press release no. 4/2021
29 January 2021


Back

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Iceland published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 16:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:21aBENESSERE CAPITAL ACQUISITION CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:20aASTRAZENECA : EMA gives AstraZeneca vaccine green light for use in over 18s
AQ
11:20aS D STANDARD DRILLING : Mandatory notification of trade - share buy-back
AQ
11:20aCRAYON : License Desk Newsletter | January 2021
PU
11:20aInfluenza Diagnostics Market 2020-2024- Abbott Laboratories, Biocartis Group NV, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024 | Technavio
BU
11:20aMACQUARIE GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE TOTAL RETURN FUND INC. :
BU
11:18aMLP : records EBIT of around EUR 59 million for 2020 – significantly surpassing expectations
PU
11:18aMEDISCA : Announces Further Measures Reinforcing Its Commitment to a Transparent and Compliant Pharmaceutical Drug Supply Chain
BU
11:17aINTERDYNE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:16aELI LILLY AND : Should you invest in Dillard's, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Nektar Therapeutics, or Carnival Corp?
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop back on the rise as Robinhood eases trading ban
2"GameStop effect" could ripple further as Wall Street eyes short squeeze candidates
3BITCOIN TO ONLINE PETWEAR: "Papa Musk" lures investors
4EXCLUSIVE: U.S. oil industry seeks unusual alliance with Farm Belt to fight Biden electric vehicle agenda
5U.S. lawmaker says Robinhood decision to bar some retail stock purchases 'unacceptable'

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ