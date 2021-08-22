Central China cities issue highest flood warning level

BEIJING, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Two cities in China's central
province of Henan issued highest flood warnings on Sunday,
calling for local agencies to prepare for torrential rains,
state television reported.
Xingyang and Changyuan in Henan, a transportation hub for
China, raised their flood-control response levels to I from II,
the top of China’s four-tier scale, warning of possible dam
collapses and extraordinary simultaneous floods.
This summer's rains are adding pressure on the world's
second-largest economy, already struggling with sporadic cases
of Delta strain of coronavirus.
Record rainfall in Henan last month caused floods that
killed more than 300 people and caused suspended production at
factories. Xingyang and Changyuan are in some of the areas
hardest-hit last month.
The province announced a level II of flood-control response
on Saturday, preparing for regional rainfall of up to 400 mm (16
inches), nearly two-thirds of the average for a full year, state
television said.
China has warned of heavy rain nationwide, including Sichuan
province in the southwest and Heilongjiang in the northeast.
