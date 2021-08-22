Central China cities issue highest flood warning level

BEIJING, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Two cities in China's central
province of Henan issued highest flood warnings on Sunday,
calling for local agencies to prepare for torrential rains,
state television reported.
Xingyang and Changyuan in Henan, a transportation hub for
China, raised their flood-control response levels to I from II,
the top of China’s four-tier scale, warning of possible dam
collapses and extraordinary simultaneous floods.
This summer's rains are adding pressure on the world's
second-largest economy, already struggling with sporadic cases
of Delta strain of coronavirus.
Record rainfall in Henan last month caused floods that
killed more than 300 people and caused suspended production at
factories. Xingyang and Changyuan are in some of the areas
hardest-hit last month.
On Sunday the province red alerts of torrential rains for
multiple regions, the strongest indicator on China's four-color
scale, forecasting more than 100 mm (4 inches) within three
hours.
Henan also suspended port and wharf production. Trains in
and out of provincial capital Zhengzhou are partially delayed or
cancelled.
More cities in the province have announced suspension of
school, public transportation, factory and business activities
until Monday evening.
China has warned of heavy rain nationwide, including Sichuan
province in the southwest and Heilongjiang in the northeast.
(Reporting by Colin Qian and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by
William Mallard)