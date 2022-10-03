Advanced search
Central Europe's manufacturing strain reaches Hungary - PMI

10/03/2022 | 09:16am BST
A woman shops at consumer electronics retailer Media Markt in Budapest

(Reuters) - Hungary's manufacturing activity shrank for the first time in 17 months in September, a survey showed on Monday, and output kept falling in the Czech Republic and Poland as high inflation and soaring energy costs sharpened their impact in central Europe.

Hungary joined its central European peers in signalling a manufacturing contraction with Europe's energy crisis and inflation at decade-old highs hitting consumers and businesses alike.

The country's seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.6 in September, below the 50 level that divides growth from contraction and down from 57.8 in August, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (MLBKT) said.

The Polish S&P Global Polish Manufacturing PMI slowed its rate of contraction, edging up to 43.0 in September from 40.9 in August.

Czech PMI, also under a S&P Global survey, was at its lowest since May 2020, falling to 44.7 in September from 46.8 the month before.

In Hungary, production volumes eased below the 50-point mark, posting their lowest reading for the month since 1995.

Polish manufacturers' new orders declined for a seventh straight month, reflected in lower production. A similar picture was seen in the Czech Republic.

The Polish and Czechs surveys also showed input price inflation starting to pick up again.

It comes as European Union leaders seek ways to contain an energy price surge following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and as Russian gas flows to the bloc fall.

With recession risks building in central Europe, as consumers' ability to spend is upended by high inflation, rate setters have sought to end cycles of sharp interest rate hikes over the past year even as price pressures still bubble.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest, and Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw, editing by Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
