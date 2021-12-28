Central Highlands Connectivity Improvement Project - P159238

The development objective of the Central Highlands Connectivity Improvement Project for Vietnam is to improve the connectivity, safety and climate-resilience of the National Highway 19. The proposed Project will be financed by an IDA credit of US 150 million dollars and counterparts' funds of US 3.7 million dollars to finance the following components, and will build on the lessons and results from previous World Bank-financed transport projects while...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

