Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : Annual session of top political advisory body suggested to convene on March 4

12/24/2021 | 06:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - The fifth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) has been suggested to start on March 4, 2022, in Beijing.

The suggestion was raised in a draft decision approved on Dec 21 at a Chairperson's Council meeting of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.

The meeting also decided that the 20th session of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee to be convened on March 1 and 2, 2022, to prepare for the annual session of the CPPCC National Committee.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 11:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:57aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Annual session of top political advisory body suggested to convene on March 4
PU
06:55aChinese officials punished over COVID outbreak that led to Xian lockdown
RE
06:49aMerck And Ridgeback's Molnupiravir, Investigational Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Treatment, Receives Special Approval For Emergency In Japan
RE
06:49aMerck & co inc - in japan, lagevrio (molnupiravir) is the planned trademark for molnupiravir
RE
06:47aMerck & co inc - under previously supply agreement, japanese government will purchase 1.6 mln courses of molnupiravir to accelerate access to patient
RE
06:46aMerck & co inc - japan's ministry of health, labor and welfare approves molnupiravir for treatment of sars-cov-2 infection
RE
06:42aBhutan starts giving COVID-19 booster shots
RE
06:37aRussian court fines Alphabet's Google 7.2 billion roubles
RE
06:34aKenya aims to issue two Eurobonds by June - finance minister
RE
06:32aS.Africa scraps isolation for those without COVID symptoms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease, focus shifts to next OPEC+ move
2Investors hunt for battered Hong Kong shares after crackdowns
3Gazprom to sign memo with Linde for third line of Ust-Luga LNG plant
4Analysis: Record IPO binge in 2021 leaves investors hung over
5Wall St Week Ahead-'Santa Claus' stocks rally? Investors look to Omicro..

HOT NEWS