Central People Government of People Re : Beijing's new economic forms robust in 2020

BEIJING - Beijing's new economic forms have displayed robust performance in 2020 despite the COVID-19 epidemic, official figures showed.

The added value of the Chinese capital's new economic forms stood at about 1.37 trillion yuan (around $211 billion), accounting for 37.8 percent of Beijing's gross domestic product last year, according to Beijing's municipal bureau of statistics.

Among the city's large-scale industries, high-tech manufacturing and strategic emerging industries saw their added values increase 9.5 percent and 9.2 percent year-on-year, respectively. Smartphones, industrial robots, and integrated circuits all saw rising production.

High-tech services and information technology services recorded rapid growth. The performance of new consumption forms such as online consumption was also stellar.