Central People Government of People Re : Beijing sees 65.2% more rainfall this summer

BEIJING - This summer Beijing saw unusually heavy rainfall, with the figure 65.2 percent above normal, the National Climate Center said.

Beijing received 626.9 mm of rainfall this summer, the third-highest figure since 1961, behind only 1969 and 1994, said Jia Xiaolong, deputy director of the center.

Rainfall in northern China hit 421.4 mm this summer, 33.9 percent above normal, and the largest figure since 1995, he said.

In September, the wetter weather will persist in Beijing and many parts of northern China, he added.