Central People Government of People Re : CPC leadership meeting stresses political build

BEIJING - The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has stressed strengthening political building in a two-day meeting that concluded on Dec 25.

The meeting of criticism and self-criticism stressed that members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee must increase political ability and maintain close ties with the people.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered an important speech.

The meeting began with reviewing a report on the implementation of the eight-point decision on improving conduct by the Political Bureau in 2020 as well as another report on addressing the practice of formalities for formalities' sake and reducing burden at the grassroots level.

Afterward, Political Bureau members spoke one by one, examining themselves in aspects such as upholding Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, upholding and strengthening overall Party leadership, fulfilling duties, implementing the spirit of the fifth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, and fulfilling their responsibility for exercising strict Party self-governance in every respect.

The meeting noted that the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has played a decisive role in leading all Party members and all the Chinese people in prevailing over the rare risks and challenges this year.

'2020 is an extremely unusual year in the history of New China, the Chinese nation and mankind,' said a statement issued after the meeting, adding that at a time of crisis the Party leadership has led the nation to achieve 'extremely extraordinary' success.

Facts have proven once again that leadership is the key in the face of major historical junctures and major tests, it read.

The meeting stressed upholding Xi's position as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party, as well as the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership.

The meeting called on all Party members to arm themselves with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and use it to guide the practice and advance the work, so as to constantly bring the Party's cause to new stages.

Highlighting the improvement in the work style of the Party and the government over the past eight years, the meeting acknowledged that tireless efforts have led to closure of many deep-rooted problems that were long on the agenda but never got done, adding that progress has also been made in lifting the burden of officials at the grassroots level.

Noting that the year 2021 marks the first year in implementing the 14th Five-Year Plan and the new journey of fully building a modern socialist China, as well as the centenary of the CPC, the meeting stressed that all the work needs to focus on 'taking a solid first step.'

Xi responded to the remarks delivered by every member of the Political Bureau, acknowledging the progress while raising further requirements.

In his speech, Xi called for better keeping the big political picture in mind and continuously improving the ability to judge and understand political issues and implement political requirements.

The most important point for the CPC to lead the people in effectively governing the country is to ensure its correct political orientation, Xi said, calling for preserving the political character of the Party and forging ahead on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

On strengthening political judgment, Xi said members of the Political Bureau should be good at thinking about fundamental, overarching and far-reaching issues that concern the overall work of the Party and the State.

Xi urged them to keep a clear mind when dealing with major issues and adhere to the correct political stance and direction.

On strengthening political understanding, Xi said leading officials, especially senior ones, must earnestly study and thoroughly understand the requirements of the Party leadership.

He said officials should closely follow the CPC Central Committee, implementing what it decides while resisting what it forbids.

Xi called on Party members to exercise strict self-discipline, noting that members of the Political Bureau must always stay self-disciplined.

He said leading officials should treasure their integrity like they treasure their lives and take the lead in being strict with family members and opposing privilege-seeking.

Noting that local Party committees will start to elect their new leaderships next year, Xi urged leading officials, especially senior ones, to take the lead in observing relevant election disciplines.