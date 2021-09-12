Central People Government of People Re : China-ASEAN Trade Index released in China's Guangxi

NANNING - The China-ASEAN Trade Index was released for the first time during the ongoing 18th China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit held in Nanning, capital of South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.

The 2020 index stood at 241.09 points, an increase of 19.64 percent compared with the level of 2019 and up 141.09 percent compared with 2010.

Jointly released by China's General Administration of Customs and the regional government of Guangxi on Sept 11, the index was established based on such dimensions as trade closeness, trade quality, trade potential, trade vitality and trade environment, according to a spokesperson of the General Administration of Customs.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of China-ASEAN dialogue relations. Over the past 30 years, trade between China and ASEAN countries has increased by 85 times. China has remained ASEAN's largest trading partner for 12 consecutive years, and in 2020, ASEAN also became China's largest trading partner.