Central People Government of People Re : China Development Bank ups loan support for small, micro-businesses

08/22/2021 | 04:54am EDT
BEIJING - The China Development Bank has increased loan support for small and micro-businesses, with outstanding funds nearing 188 billion yuan (about $28.93 billion) under a targeted program by the end of July.

Under the loan model, the policy bank provides funds to small and medium-sized banks, which then grant the loans to small and micro-businesses as well as the self-employed to reduce their financing burdens.

Since the beginning of the year, the policy bank has offered a total of 146 billion yuan in loans to small and micro-businesses and the self-employed in the manufacturing, wholesale and retail, agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery sectors, among others.

China has rolled out a slew of measures to reduce financing costs for small and micro-companies. Outstanding inclusive finance loans to small businesses climbed by 30.3 percent year-on-year by the end of 2020, up to 15.1 trillion yuan, central bank data shows.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 08:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
