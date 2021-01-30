Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : China, France to promote China-EU investment agreement ratification

01/30/2021 | 02:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - China and France on Jan 29 agreed that the completion of China-EU investment agreement negotiations released great positives. It demonstrated a willingness to promote the follow-up work, such as ratifications.

The agreement was reached between State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and French president's diplomatic counselor Emmanuel Bonne when they co-chaired the 21st China-France Strategic Dialogue.

Wang said both China and France should continue to make full use of the dialogue mechanism under the strategic guidance of the heads of State of the two countries to promote China-French relations development.

He said the two countries should consolidate strategic mutual trust, enhance the stability and predictability of bilateralism, and inject more positive energy into an uncertain world. He called on both sides to strengthen innovation cooperation in the new energy field and the digital economy.

Noting that the adherence to strategic autonomy is in the long-term interests of EU countries, Wang said China and the EU should continue to uphold multilateralism and promote the formation of more international consensus. He noted that both should be wary of pseudo multilateralism.

Bonne said France hopes to strengthen communication and coordination with China on major global and regional issues such as vaccine cooperation, climate change and biodiversity.

France supports the high-level cooperation between the EU and China and is willing to continue to work with China to advance the development of the EU-China comprehensive strategic partnership, Bonne said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 30 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2021 07:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:47aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. lobby group urges India not to tighten foreign e-commerce rules
RE
02:43aIndia's Future likens Amazon's bid to stall retail deal to 'ruthless' Alexander the Great
RE
02:36aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Locating First Marine Pipeline of Jask Terminal Complete
PU
02:30aS.African cinema group Ster-Kinekor, hit by COVID-19 curbs, files for bankruptcy
RE
02:24aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, France to promote China-EU investment agreement ratification
PU
01:28aRobinhood says it temporarily curbed buying of some securities as deposit requirement increased ten-fold
RE
12:29aChina's Kingho ships first batch of iron ore from Sierra Leone's Tonkolili mine
RE
01/29Vietnam's Communist Party cuts short key congress amid COVID-19 outbreak
RE
01/29Vietnam communist party congress to end on monday, previously scheduled to end on tuesday - state media
RE
01/29Vietnam communist party to cut short key congress amid new covid-19 outbreak - state media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GameStop rallies back as U.S. regulators eye wild trading
2Wall St. drops after J&J vaccine data, GameStop effect weighs
3FACEBOOK INC : ANALYSIS: GameStop's 'Reddit rally' puts scrutiny on social media forums
4U.S. consumer spending decreases further; inflation creeping up
5TESLA, INC. : What's Driving Everything from a Market Frenzy to an Embrace of U.S. Deficits? Magical Thinking.

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ