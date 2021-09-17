Central People Government of People Re : China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran to strengthen coordination on Afghan issue

DUSHANBE - Senior officials from China, Russia, Pakistan and Iran agreed on Sept 16 to step up communication and coordination on the Afghan issue.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Assistant to Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Rasoul Mousavi reached the consensus at an informal meeting on Afghanistan in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe.

Wang said that it is necessary for the four countries to strengthen communication and coordination, speak in one voice, and exert positive influence over the issue, so as to play a constructive role for a smooth transition in Afghanistan.

Wang put forward a five-point proposal on the coordination and cooperation among the four countries regarding Afghanistan in the next stage:

First, urge the United States to earnestly fulfill its obligations and take its responsibility. Together with other like-minded countries, the four countries should urge the United States to shoulder the primary responsibility for Afghanistan's reconstruction, and provide economic, livelihood and humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan.

Second, engage with and give guidance to Afghanistan. On the premise of truly respecting Afghanistan's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, the four countries should support the Afghan people in independently choosing their development path, push Afghanistan to establish a broad and inclusive political structure eventually, implement moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, pursue friendly relations with neighboring countries, and respect the basic rights of minorities, women and children.

Third, guard against the spillover of security risks. It is expected that the new Afghan government will honor its commitment and make a clean break with terrorist forces, especially resolutely combating those targeting neighboring countries.

Fourth, encourage all parties to make concerted efforts to assist Afghanistan. As important neighbors of Afghanistan, the four countries should not only provide urgent assistance to meet its needs, but also encourage regional countries and international organizations to help the Afghan people tide over the difficulties.

Fifth, help Afghanistan join in regional cooperation. In the long run, the four countries can, based on preserving the overall stability and development of the region, help Afghanistan gradually cultivate its capacity for independent and sustainable development, and join in the regional economic cooperation and connectivity network to shake off poverty and achieve economic development.

According to Wang, regional countries have three main expectations for the new Afghan government: inclusiveness, counter-terrorism and good-neighborliness.

Other participants at the meeting said that the four countries should speak out and send a consistent and clear signal to the Afghan people, the whole region and even the international community, create a favorable external environment for the Afghan people to hold the fate in their own hands and push Afghanistan to build an inclusive government of different ethnic groups and religions.

They also hope that the Taliban will make a clean break with all terrorist organizations and urge the international community, especially the United States and its allies, to shoulder their due responsibilities for resolving the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.