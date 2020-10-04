Central People Government of People Re : China UnionPay sees spurt in payments amid holiday travel boom

BEIJING - Chinese card payment giant China UnionPay saw a rise in payments on Oct 1, which marked National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival.

Payments over the China UnionPay network on Oct 1 exceeded 330 billion yuan (about $48.46 billion), an increase of 15.5 percent over the same day of last year.

Tours to the western region and long-distance travel became more popular during this year's eight-day holiday, according to the company.

Data showed the Tibet autonomous region led the country in year-on-year payment growth from Oct 1 to Oct 2, with payments over the China UnionPay network doubling for accommodation and surging by 49 percent for catering.

China UnionPay is the country's largest bank card payment processor, and UnionPay cards are accepted in more than 170 countries and regions around the world.