Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : China, Vietnam vow to strengthen security, law enforcement cooperation

02/20/2021 | 06:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI - Vietnam is willing to enhance pragmatic cooperation between the public security departments of China and Vietnam, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong when meeting with State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi on Feb 19 in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

The Vietnamese president expressed the wishes that the pragmatic cooperation of the two countries' public security departments could play a significant role in protecting the political security and social stability of both countries, and advance the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The state councilor said China and Vietnam are a community with a shared future with strategic significance.

The public security departments of the two countries will strengthen cooperation in ensuring political security and social stability, continue to deepen their cooperation in law enforcement, and further contribute to the consistent, healthy and stable development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, said Zhao.

Also on Feb 19, Zhao met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Zhao, during the meeting, expressed hopes that the two sides could enhance the synergy between the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Vietnam's 'Two Corridors and One Economic Circle' plan, expand and grow the economic, trade and investment cooperation, so as to better benefit the people of the two countries.

For his part, Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese government attach great importance to the development of the traditional friendly relations with China, hoping that the two sides could continue to enhance political mutual trust, strengthen communication and exchanges, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas such as law enforcement security and trade, jointly safeguard the security and development of the two countries, and better benefit their people.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 20 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2021 11:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:52aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Consulatancy Services to Amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act
PU
08:15aBitcoin's Value Is All in the Eye of the 'Bithodler'
DJ
07:46aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Videoconference to discuss the inclusion of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the "Global Competitiveness Index"
PU
07:33aWall Street Charging Bull sculptor Arturo Di Modica dies aged 80 - Italian media
RE
07:22aAirbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans
RE
06:56aChinese economy's Spring Festival holiday data highlights
PU
06:56aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Vietnam vow to strengthen security, law enforcement cooperation
PU
05:45aMidwest Labor Markets Shake Off Covid-19 Downturn
DJ
04:41aZimbabwe's monetary policy committee dissolved -central bank
RE
03:00aTaiwan raises 2021 GDP growth forecast to 4.64%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google fires second AI ethics leader as dispute over research, diversity grows
2Packaged food giants push direct online sales to gauge consumer tastes
3Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs
4WALMART INC. : WALMART, GOLDMAN SACHS, AMAZON.COM: Stocks That Defined the Week
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE Russell to include 11 stocks from China's STAR Market in global benchmarks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ