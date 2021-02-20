Central People Government of People Re : China, Vietnam vow to strengthen security, law enforcement cooperation

HANOI - Vietnam is willing to enhance pragmatic cooperation between the public security departments of China and Vietnam, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee (CPVCC) and Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong when meeting with State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi on Feb 19 in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi.

The Vietnamese president expressed the wishes that the pragmatic cooperation of the two countries' public security departments could play a significant role in protecting the political security and social stability of both countries, and advance the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The state councilor said China and Vietnam are a community with a shared future with strategic significance.

The public security departments of the two countries will strengthen cooperation in ensuring political security and social stability, continue to deepen their cooperation in law enforcement, and further contribute to the consistent, healthy and stable development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, said Zhao.

Also on Feb 19, Zhao met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Zhao, during the meeting, expressed hopes that the two sides could enhance the synergy between the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Vietnam's 'Two Corridors and One Economic Circle' plan, expand and grow the economic, trade and investment cooperation, so as to better benefit the people of the two countries.

For his part, Nguyen Xuan Phuc said the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Vietnamese government attach great importance to the development of the traditional friendly relations with China, hoping that the two sides could continue to enhance political mutual trust, strengthen communication and exchanges, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas such as law enforcement security and trade, jointly safeguard the security and development of the two countries, and better benefit their people.