Central People Government of People Re : China capable of achieving steady, sound, sustainable economic development

BEIJING - China is still in an important period of strategic opportunity for development and is fully capable of realizing steady, sound and sustainable economic development, an official said on Dec 11.

The country's economy is resilient and has great potential, said Han Wenxiu, a senior official with the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, at an annual meeting on Chinese economy.

Han stressed multiple favorable conditions for China's economic development, such as the complete industrial system, abundant human resources, convenient infrastructure, strong domestic market and surging market vitality.

While China's economic development faces pressure from demand contraction, supply shocks and weakening expectations, the country should stay confident and face difficulties squarely, said Han, adding that the trend of continuous economic recovery and the fundamentals of China's economy with a positive long-term outlook remain unchanged.

In terms of achieving carbon neutrality goals, Han urged taking into full account of China's basic national conditions, including its energy mix and industrial structure, and optimizing the use of coal and new energy.