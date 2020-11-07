Central People Government of People Re : China foreign trade up 4.6% in October

Log in
China foreign trade up 4.6% in October


11/07/2020 | 12:58am EST

BEIJING - China's foreign trade expanded 4.6 percent year-on-year in October, official data showed Nov 7.

Exports jumped 7.6 percent year-on-year while imports climbed 0.9 percent in yuan terms, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said.

In the first 10 months, China's foreign trade of goods totaled 25.95 trillion yuan ($3.91 trillion), up 1.1 percent year-on-year, accelerating from an increase of 0.7-percent in the first three quarters, the GAC said in a statement.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations remained China's largest trading partner during the period, followed by the European Union and the United States.

Private companies played a significant role in propelling trade growth, with their foreign trade expanding by 10.5 percent in the first 10 months to account for 46.2 percent of the country's total, GAC data showed.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 07 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2020 05:57:03 UTC

