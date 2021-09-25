Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : China remains Africa's top trading partner for 12 years

09/25/2021 | 09:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHANGSHA - China had remained Africa's largest trading partner for 12 consecutive years by the end of 2020, despite the headwinds of the COVID-19 pandemic, said an official report.

With bilateral trade hitting $187 billion, China maintained its status of Africa's top trading partner in 2020, said the China-Africa Economic and Trade Relationship Annual Report (2021) released on Sept 25.

The report came ahead of the Second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo scheduled in Changsha, capital of Central China's Hunan province, from Sept 26 to 29.

Bilateral trade registered robust growth this year, with trade volume rising 40.5 percent year-on-year to $139.1 billion in the first seven months. It is a record high, year-on-year, according to China's Ministry of Commerce.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 26 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2021 01:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:12aSingapore-based logistics firm ninja van adds alibaba group as new investor - statement
RE
01:09aSingapore-based logistics firm ninja van says raises $578 mln in series e funding from existing and new investors
RE
09/25Deadly U.S. passenger train crashes in recent years
RE
09/2525 Chinese trade cooperation zones set up in Africa
PU
09/25CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Contract value of China's infrastructure construction in Africa soars
PU
09/25China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by Beijing
RE
09/25U.S. agency to probe Amtrak derailment that killed 3 in Montana
RE
09/25At least 3 dead and "multiple injuries" in amtrak passenger train derailment in montana -sheriff's office
RE
09/25At least 3 dead after Amtrak passenger train derails in Montana -AP
RE
09/25At least 3 dead after amtrak passenger train derails in north central montana - ap
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by B..
2China Evergrande : steps up funding oversight of Evergrande property pr..
3Tesla : Shanghai to make 300,000 cars Jan-Sept despite chip shortage - ..
4Alibaba : Ninja Van raises $578 million in funding round, adds Alibaba ..
5SINGAPORE-BASED LOGISTICS FIRM NINJA VAN ADDS ALIBABA GROUP AS NEW INVE..

HOT NEWS