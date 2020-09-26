Central People Government of People Re : China reports current account surplus in Q2

Log in
China reports current account surplus in Q2

09/26/2020 | 01:55am EDT

BEIJING - China saw a current account surplus in the second quarter (Q2), reversing from a deficit seen in the first quarter as the economy recovered amid control of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The current account surplus reached $110.2 billion in Q2, as compared with a deficit of $33.7 billion in Q1, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed.

The capital and financial account recorded a deficit of $34.5 billion.

Trade in goods posted a surplus of $161.3 billion, while trade in services saw a deficit of $29.5 billion.

In the first half of this year, the country saw a current account surplus of $76.5 billion, accounting for 1.2 percent of the country's GDP, data from the administration showed.

The administration expected a mild current account surplus for the whole year, with a stable goods trade surplus and narrower service trade deficit.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 26 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2020 05:54:06 UTC
