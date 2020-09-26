Central People Government of People Re : China reports current account surplus in Q2

BEIJING - China saw a current account surplus in the second quarter (Q2), reversing from a deficit seen in the first quarter as the economy recovered amid control of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The current account surplus reached $110.2 billion in Q2, as compared with a deficit of $33.7 billion in Q1, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed.

The capital and financial account recorded a deficit of $34.5 billion.

Trade in goods posted a surplus of $161.3 billion, while trade in services saw a deficit of $29.5 billion.

In the first half of this year, the country saw a current account surplus of $76.5 billion, accounting for 1.2 percent of the country's GDP, data from the administration showed.

The administration expected a mild current account surplus for the whole year, with a stable goods trade surplus and narrower service trade deficit.