Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : China's Guizhou targets 45% green economy share of GDP in 2021

07/17/2021 | 08:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GUIYANG - Southwest China's Guizhou province aims to raise the green economy share of its gross domestic product (GDP) to 45 percent this year, according to the provincial development and reform commission on July 17.

Guizhou became one of China's first national ecological civilization pilot zones in 2016. As the province with the highest number of natural world heritage sites in China, Guizhou, which acts as the ecological barrier of the upper reaches of the Yangtze River and the Pearl River, has been sticking to a high-end, green and low-carbon development model in recent years.

In 2020, the green economy accounted for approximately 42 percent of the province's GDP.

The province has clarified that a 'green economy' is an economy that promotes sustainable growth and improves people's well-being. It is based on energy saving and ecological conservation, and demonstrates harmony and common prosperity between people and nature.

The province aims to raise the green economy proportion of its GDP to over half by 2025.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 17 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2021 12:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:07aSILK ROUTE RECONNECT POLICY : Agreement on Transit Trade signed with Uzbekistan Tashkent, the 16th July 2021:
PU
09:57aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF PA : Press Release on Pak-Uzbek Business Forum
PU
09:17aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's shipbuilding industry sees robust growth in H1
PU
09:02aTesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software
RE
08:51aChina's postal sector sees rapid H1 growth
PU
08:51aChina's power use up 9.8% in June
PU
08:51aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's Guizhou targets 45% green economy share of GDP in 2021
PU
08:42aNigeria chooses three companies to officially import sugar
RE
07:52aOPEC+ plans new output policy meeting on Sunday, sources say
RE
07:42aOPEC+ plans new output policy meeting on Sunday, sources say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China puts controlling stake of revamped Anbang on the block for $5.2 billion
2OPEC+ plans new output policy meeting on Sunday, sources say
3China vows to curb commodities speculation to ensure price stability
4THE BOEING COMPANY : ON THIS DAY: TWA Flight 800 crashes off Long Island
5LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED : LARSEN & TOUBRO : Corporate Governance Report - June 2021

HOT NEWS