Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : China's Guizhou to invest over 50b yuan in new infrastructure

12/01/2021 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GUIYANG - Guizhou province, China's major big data hub, announced on Nov 30 that it would invest more than 50 billion yuan (about $7.9 billion) in new infrastructure in the next three years.

From this year until 2023, the funds will be used to build data centers and more than 60,000 5G base stations to promote the development of an international open data platform for China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), according to a plan published by the local government.

There are 23 data centers in Guizhou in operation or under construction since it was approved to build China's first big data comprehensive pilot zone in 2016.

Gui'an New Area in Guizhou province has attracted heavyweight enterprises such as Apple, Huawei and Tencent to build data centers.

According to Wang Zhu, the deputy director of the industrial development bureau of Gui'an New Area, the local government will aim to establish a computing hub and strive to provide high-quality real-time services for the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 07:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:31aExclusive-Investcorp revs up to sell Italian motorcycle clothing brand Dainese - sources
RE
07:30aUK house price climb gathers more speed in November -Nationwide
RE
07:21aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's Guizhou to invest over 50b yuan in new infrastructure
PU
07:09aCathay pacific cfo says had 68 aircraft parked at end-oct, down from 89 at end-june with planes taken out of storage to support cargo business
RE
07:09aAs Omicron risks grow, BOJ in no hurry to boost stimulus, says policymaker Adachi
RE
07:06aTurkish lira steadies after historic November selloff
RE
07:05aRussian stocks to recover in 2022 with eye on geopolitical woes
RE
07:01aIndonesia can reach investment target despite court ruling -minister
RE
07:00aInvestcorp seeks about 750 mln euros for dainese sale, auction to launch in early 2022 - source
RE
07:00aInvestcorp hires lazard to sell italian motorcycle clothing brand dainese - source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-British energy suppliers dwindle as gas prices soar
2Salesforce shares fall on disappointing profit forecast
3Officials offer vaccine reassurance; WHO advises against travel bans
4Asian shares bounce sharply from year low but Omicron, Fed in focus
5Asian shares bounce sharply from year low but Omicron, Fed in focus

HOT NEWS