Central People Government of People Re : China's Hubei targets 10% GDP growth after virus-ravaged year

WUHAN - Central China's Hubei province, once hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, set its gross domestic product (GDP) growth target at more than 10 percent in 2021, Governor Wang Xiaodong said on Jan 24.

The province's GDP in 2020 recovered to over 95 percent of the previous year's level, Wang said while delivering a government work report at the annual session of the provincial legislature.

Hubei, the former epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, had imposed a monthslong lockdown on its cities last year, closing factories and businesses and restricting outbound traffic.

The province has not reported new locally transmitted COVID-19 confirmed cases since May 18 last year.