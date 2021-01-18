Log in
Central People Government of People Re : China's Shandong sees record agricultural produce exports in 2020

01/18/2021 | 10:42pm EST
JINAN - China's Shandong province saw record exports of agricultural produce in 2020, local authorities have said.

Shandong's exports of agricultural produce grew 1.9 percent year-on-year to a record annual high of more than 125.7 billion yuan (around $19.4 billion) in 2020, accounting for 23.9 percent of the country's total exports of such goods.

The province has been China's biggest exporter of agricultural produce for 22 consecutive years, Zhang Yibing, deputy director of Jinan Customs, told a press conference on Jan 18.

Its exports of such goods to countries along the Belt and Road increased by 13.9 percent year-on-year.

Shandong's high-quality agricultural development and diversified international markets contributed to its record exports, said Zhang.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 03:41:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
