Central People Government of People Re : China's bond market sees 5.7t yuan issuance in September

BEIJING - Total bond issuance in China stood at 5.7 trillion yuan (about $854.5 billion) in September, data from the central bank showed.

The issuance of treasury bonds reached 750.37 billion yuan, while the issuance of local government bonds stood at 720.54 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.

Last month, financial bond issuance stood at 1 trillion yuan, and corporate bond issuance hit 1.1 trillion yuan. The issuance of asset-backed securities was at 172.47 billion yuan and that of interbank deposit certificates reached 1.8 trillion yuan.

By the end of September, outstanding bonds held in custody hit 113.8 trillion yuan, including 18.6 trillion yuan of treasury bonds and 25.4 trillion yuan of local government bonds.