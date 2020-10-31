Central People Government of People Re : China's development proposals offer insights for other developing countries, says expert

NEW DELHI - China's new development proposals have offered insights for other developing countries to learn from, BR Deepak, professor and sinologist at Jawaharlal Nehru University in India, has told Xinhua.

The fifth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which concluded on Oct 29, proposed major social and economic development targets for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

China aims to make new strides in economic development during the period, according to a communique released after the session.

As the country makes new progress in building an ecological civilization in its new blueprint, Deepak said that green recovery of the world economy in the post-pandemic era implies that countries need to make concerted efforts to deal with problems such as climate change.

Noting that Beijing has pledged that China will reach its peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030, and strive to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, Deepak said that 'China has been taking solid steps in this direction.'

A study using data from NASA satellites revealed that China contributed to a quarter of the increase in global green leaf area from 2000 to 2017. Statistics reveal that non-fossil fuels now take up around 15 percent in China's total energy consumption. China has 30 percent of the world's installed capacity of renewable energy, accounting for 44 percent of the global increase. Its new energy vehicle stock is more than half the world's total.

'All these indicators demonstrate that China has contributed immensely towards the sustainable development,' he said.

Since China is likely to take the lead in such technologies as AI, big data, 5G and new energy vehicles, it will create new industrial supply chains and 'continue to drive global economic growth and offer opportunities for various stakeholders,' Deepak said.

Speaking highly of the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020), Deepak said it has been one of the most successful plans in the history of China's development.

China's contribution to global growth has been over 30 percent, he said, adding that this has also enabled China to eradicate extreme poverty.

Infrastructure development, not only inside China but across the continents within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, has been undertaken, he said.

Ecologically, the average number of blue-sky days owing to better air quality has increased, while air quality standards are being met by cities across China, he said, adding that 'having greatly improved the quality of air and water, forest cover has also increased.'

'Certainly, all these achievements have laid a solid foundation for the 14th Five-year Plan,' he said.