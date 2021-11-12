Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : China's excavator sales up 13.1% in Jan-Oct

11/12/2021 | 09:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - China's major excavator makers registered steady growth in sales in the first 10 months of the year, industry data showed.

The country's 25 leading excavator manufacturers sold a total of 298,302 units in the January-October period, rising 13.1 percent year-on-year, showed data from the China Construction Machinery Association.

Excavator exports logged a sharp increase of 96.8 percent during the period, while domestic sales of the equipment increased 3.5 percent.

In October alone, excavator sales came in at 18,964 units, dropping 30.6 percent year-on-year. Specifically, domestic sales of excavator declined 47.2 percent from a year ago while exports of the equipment surged 84.8 percent.

Sales of digging machines are a significant indicator of the vitality of an economy as demand is usually backed by growth in mining and infrastructure development.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 02:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:11aSenior chinese diplomat wang yi spoke with u.s. secretary of state blinken -- chinese foreign ministry
RE
11/12Toyota says to develop alternative fuels with other Japanese vehicle makers
RE
11/12CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's excavator sales up 13.1% in Jan-Oct
PU
11/12U.S. regulator reviewing Tesla owner complaint on self-driving test software
RE
11/12S&P Global, IHS win U.S. antitrust approval for $44 billion deal with conditions
RE
11/12Labor force participation "quite depressed" versus pre-pandemic levels, Yellen says
RE
11/12U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY JANET YELLEN SAYS LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION IS "QUITE DEPRESSED" COMPARED TO PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS - CBS NEWS Interview
RE
11/12Exclusive-Chinese embassy lobbies U.S. business to oppose China bills -sources
RE
11/12Nhtsa says aware of tesla consumer complaint about consumer being involved accident of tesla model y full self-driving beta  statement
RE
11/12LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures end mostly lower as corn prices climb
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends higher with boost from big tech
2Toyota Motor : Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Subaru, Toyota, Mazda, and Ya..
3S&P Global, IHS win U.S. antitrust approval for $44 billion deal with c..
4Toyota says to develop alternative fuels with other Japanese vehicle ma..
5India's Paytm prices stock at top of range in $2.5 billion IPO

HOT NEWS