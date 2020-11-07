Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : China's foreign trade maintains upward momentum in October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/07/2020 | 03:37am EST

BEIJING - China's foreign trade sustained its upward momentum in October with notable growth and improved structure, official data showed on Nov 7.

The country's foreign trade expanded 4.6 percent year-on-year in October, with exports jumping 7.6 percent year-on-year and imports climbing 0.9 percent in yuan terms, the General Administration of Customs (GAC) said in a statement.

In the first 10 months, China's foreign trade of goods totaled 25.95 trillion yuan ($3.91 trillion), up 1.1 percent year-on-year, accelerating from an increase of 0.7-percent in the first three quarters.

General trade, involving longer production chains and better reflecting the country's manufacturing strength, edged up 2.8 percent during the 10-month period, taking a larger share of the total trade of goods.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations remained China's largest trading partner during the period, followed by the European Union and the United States.

Private companies played a significant role in propelling trade growth, with their foreign trade expanding by 10.5 percent in the first 10 months to account for 46.2 percent of the country's total, GAC data showed.

Mechanical and electrical products took the lion's share of the country's exports, with their export value reaching 8.45 trillion yuan in the first 10 months, up 3.8 percent year-on-year.

Textile exports including masks jumped 34.8 percent year-on-year during the period, while auto exports slipped 6.7 percent.

China's foreign trade has emerged from the woes of the COVID-19 pandemic in recent months thanks to government policies to stabilize the sector.

To mitigate the impact of the pandemic on foreign trade firms, the country has introduced streamlined procedures at customs and incentives for cross-border e-commerce and other innovative trade forms.

In its latest effort to open its market and boost trade, the country unveiled measures ranging from shortening the catalog of technologies prohibited or restricted from import to strengthening intellectual property protection at the ongoing China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

The country also vowed to set up 10 demonstration zones to promote imports, with innovative regulatory systems and flexible trade models to be piloted at these zones.

As China implements a new development pattern of 'dual circulation,' where the domestic and foreign markets can boost each other, with the domestic market as the mainstay, China will see the scale of foreign trade continue to expand, according to Han Wenxiu, an official of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 07 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2020 08:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:02aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : NIDC Drills 72 Oil, Gas Wells in 7 Months
PU
03:37aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's foreign trade maintains upward momentum in October
PU
03:18aESCWA : Number of passenger flights reduced by more than half in the Arab region due to COVID-19
PU
02:40aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Small caps join market rally but pandemic could derail them
RE
02:18aU.S. judge warns PG&E for removing potential evidence from California fire site
RE
01:41aChina's Oct soybean imports soar to 8.7 mln T on rising Brazilian, U.S. cargoes
RE
01:38aTIMOR-LESTE : Economy to Recover Gradually from COVID-19 Shock
PU
12:58aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China foreign trade up 4.6% in October
PU
12:48aChina October exports surge, imports rise amid global recovery
RE
12:17aChina Exports Roar Ahead; Trade Surplus With U.S., World Widens
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : launches $250 tequila online, quickly 'out of stock'
2China October exports surge, imports rise amid global recovery
3SPRING AIRLINES CO., LTD. : Airbus in tussle over jet deliveries to China - sources
4S&P 500 : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Small caps join market rally but pandemic could derail them
5Airbus monthly jet deliveries surge in October to near-2019 level

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group