Central People Government of People Re : China's futures market sees record turnover in 2020

02/13/2021 | 06:25pm EST
BEIJING - China's futures market reported robust growth in both trading volume and turnover in 2020, industrial data showed.

The total turnover of China's futures market rose 50.56 percent in 2020 from the previous year to 437.53 trillion yuan (about $67.9 trillion), reaching a historic high, according to the China Futures Association.

Last year, the market's trading volume totaled 6.15 billion lots, an increase of 55.29 percent year-on-year.

Combined futures trading volume in the Chinese market accounted for 13.2 percent of the global total last year, 1.7 percentage points higher than in 2019.

The Shanghai Futures Exchange was the top bourse in terms of turnover, which rose 35.8 percent year-on-year to 152.8 trillion yuan and accounted for 34.92 percent of the total turnover in China.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 14 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2021 23:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
