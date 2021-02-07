Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : China's largest land port sees rising number of China-Europe freight trains

02/07/2021 | 01:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOHHOT - Manzhouli, China's largest land port, handled a growing number of China-Europe freight trains in January, local authorities said.

A total of 331 cross-border freight trains went through the port in January, up 59.9 percent year-on-year, marking growth for 11 consecutive months, said the Manzhouli station under China Railway Harbin Group.

Of the total, the port handled 157 outbound trains, an increase of 27.6 percent year-on-year, while the number of inbound trains soared by 107.1 percent year-on-year to 174.

The outbound China-Europe freight trains through Manzhouli can reach 13 European countries. The imported and exported goods mainly include daily necessities, electrical products, industrial machinery, metals and agricultural products.

The global sea and air transport capacity has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, while the China-Europe freight trains, due to advantages such as short freight time, low price and high efficiency, have played an important role in ensuring smooth logistics and stable material supply in China and European countries.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 07 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2021 06:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/06PETRONAS PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD : Supports Contractor's Efforts To Ensure Safety Of Workers In Myanmar's Yetagun Oil Rig
PU
02/06Over 30 Rohingya caught arriving in Malaysia by boat in January - police
RE
02/06Taiwan punishes Deutsche Bank, others in currency speculation case
RE
02/06Nigeria expect $500 million from marginal oilfields, with awards by end-March -DPR
RE
02/06South Africa's Eskom suspends power cuts
RE
02/06China Dec FX reserves fall slightly to $3.211 trln
RE
02/06Philippines plans $23.7 bln fund-raising for budget, infrastructure projects
RE
02/06China fx reserves $3.210 trln at end-jan vs $3.217 trln at end-dec (reuters poll $3.200 trln) -central bank
RE
02/06Russia's Navalny case casts shadow on German politics ahead of election
RE
02/06CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's largest land port sees rising number of China-Europe freight trains
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : UK PLANS TO TAX FIRMS THAT PROFITED FROM PANDEMIC: Sunday Times
2CHAMPION BEAR RESOURCES LTD. : CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Champion Bear Provides an Update on the Parkin Property..
3GAZPROM : Russia's Navalny case casts shadow on German politics ahead of election
4HITACHI, LTD. : HITACHI : Wales bids for Hitachi nuclear site -Sunday Times
5KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K.S.C.P. : KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Supports “Be Aware'' Campaign

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ