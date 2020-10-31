Log in
Central People Government of People Re : China's non-manufacturing PMI rises in October

10/31/2020 | 01:55am EDT

BEIJING - The purchasing managers' index (PMI) for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 56.2 in October, up from 55.9 in September and marking the highest level this year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Oct 31.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

The non-manufacturing PMI has seen growth for three consecutive months and remained above 50 for eight months in a row, data from the NBS showed.

In October, the service sector accelerated its pace of recovery, with the sub-index for business activities expanding 0.3 points from the previous month to 55.5.

With the eight-day National Day holiday a key driving force, Chinese people are now more willing to go out and spend their money, said NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe while analyzing the reading for October.

A breakdown of the data showed the sub-indexes for the business activities of rail transportation, civil aviation as well as accommodation and catering remained above 59, Zhao added.

The construction industry continued its robust growth, as the sub-index for business activities stood at 59.8.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 31 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2020 05:54:03 UTC

