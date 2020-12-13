Central People Government of People Re : China's postal industry sees 14.4% revenue jump in first 11 months

BEIJING - China's postal industry has maintained robust expansion this year, with revenues and business volumes rising, data from the State Post Bureau showed on Dec 11.

The industry's revenues rose to 992.85 billion yuan (about $151.8 billion) during the first 11 months, up 14.4 percent from a year ago.

In November alone, the industry raked in 113.23 billion yuan, up 15.9 percent year-on-year.

China's postal industry has been on the fast track in recent years as e-commerce activities continue to fuel the sector's growth.

Data also showed that courier companies handled 74.1 billion packages from January to November, soaring 30.5 percent year-on-year. Their revenues jumped 17 percent year-on-year to 786.92 billion yuan.

The courier service sector has been witnessing rapid business volume growth since February as it recovers from the COVID-19 epidemic.

Last month, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen were the top three cities in terms of courier business revenue.