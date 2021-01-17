Log in
Central People Government of People Re : China's postal industry sees business volume surge in 2020

01/17/2021 | 05:58pm EST
BEIJING - China's postal industry maintained robust expansion in 2020, with business volumes and revenues rising, data from the State Post Bureau shows.

In 2020, the industry's business volume soared 29.7 percent year-on-year to 2.11 trillion yuan (about $326.46 billion), and its revenues rose to 1.1 trillion yuan, up 14.5 percent year-on-year, according to the bureau.

Data also shows that courier companies handled a total of 83.36 billion packages in 2020, surging 31.2 percent year-on-year. Their revenues jumped 17.3 percent year-on-year to 879.54 billion yuan.

China's postal industry has been on the fast track in recent years as e-commerce activities continue to fuel the sector's growth.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2021 22:57:09 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
