Central People Government of People Re : China's postal industry sees business volume surge in 2020

BEIJING - China's postal industry maintained robust expansion in 2020, with business volumes and revenues rising, data from the State Post Bureau shows.

In 2020, the industry's business volume soared 29.7 percent year-on-year to 2.11 trillion yuan (about $326.46 billion), and its revenues rose to 1.1 trillion yuan, up 14.5 percent year-on-year, according to the bureau.

Data also shows that courier companies handled a total of 83.36 billion packages in 2020, surging 31.2 percent year-on-year. Their revenues jumped 17.3 percent year-on-year to 879.54 billion yuan.

China's postal industry has been on the fast track in recent years as e-commerce activities continue to fuel the sector's growth.