Central People Government of People Re : China's tax, fee cuts approximate 2.4t yuan

01/01/2021 | 07:20pm EST
BEIJING - According to China's tax authorities, tax and fee cuts totaled 2.37 trillion yuan (about $363.22 billion) in the first 11 months of 2020.

Of the total, 1.64 trillion yuan was saved under the preferential tax and fee measures unveiled this year to support economic development and COVID-19 containment, according to the State Taxation Administration.

A total of 10.16 million new taxpayers were registered between January and November, up by 7.4 percent year-on-year, said Cai Zili, an official with the administration.

In the first 11 months of the year, nearly 90 percent of tax-related services were handled online, said the administration.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2021 00:19:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

