Central People Government of People Re : China's telecom sector sees steady growth

BEIJING - China's telecommunications industry registered steady growth in the first three quarters of the year, official data showed.

The combined industrial revenue surpassed 1.02 trillion yuan ($152.82 billion) during the period, up 3.2 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Revenue from fixed-line telecommunications of China's three telecom giants totaled 349.4 billion yuan during the period, rising 11.5 percent year-on-year.

At the end of last month, the number of mobile phone users stood at 1.6 billion, including more than 1.29 billion 4G subscribers.

Data showed that the number of fixed broadband internet users in China grew steadily during the period, with subscribers reaching 476 million at the end of September, up 5.8 percent year-on-year.