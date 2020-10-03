Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
Toute l'actualitéEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : China's transport investment up 10.5% in first 8 months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 01:40am EDT

BEIJING - China's fixed-asset investment in the transport sector expanded 10.5 percent year-on-year in the first eight months of 2020 as the sector continued to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

The country's investment in its transport infrastructure totaled 2.1 trillion yuan (about $308.37 billion) from January to August, with the pace of growth accelerating 1.1 percentage points from the January-July period, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Investment in road and waterway construction climbed 13.4 percent to top 1.61 trillion yuan during the period, fulfilling 89.5 percent of the government's annual target set for the year.

In August alone, the country invested 329.8 billion yuan in the transport industry, up 16.8 percent from one year earlier.

With its effective control of the COVID-19 epidemic, China has seen continued recovery in its economic activity, as passenger, freight, and port throughput volumes all posted accelerating growth.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 03 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2020 05:39:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:01aEXCLUSIVE : Airbnb aims to raise roughly $3 billion in IPO - sources
RE
02:58aBillionaire Tom Siebel's C3.ai hires banks for 2021 U.S. IPO - sources
RE
02:31aU.S. job growth slows; nearly 4 million Americans permanently unemployed
RE
02:26aBlank-check firm ION begins search for Israeli tech unicorn
RE
02:24aAt 7.9%, U.S. jobless rate spells trouble for Trump
RE
02:04aSupreme Court will consider FCC effort to loosen media ownership rules
RE
02:00aA Biden victory could weigh on stock market's winners
RE
01:53aFormer aide to Chinese vice president named in anti-graft probe
RE
01:41aIndia to waive certain interest levies on loans in COVID-19 relief
RE
01:40aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's transport investment up 10.5% in first 8 months
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : to acquire German battery assembly maker
2HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology
3RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Investment fund TPG to invest $250 million in Reliance's retai..
4MESOBLAST LIMITED : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP :, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigatio..
5NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : NOBLE ENERGY : shareholders approve $4.2 billion sale to Chevron

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group