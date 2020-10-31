Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : China's transport investment up 9.8% in first three quarters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/31/2020 | 09:45am EDT

BEIJING - China's fixed-asset investment in the transport sector grew 9.8 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters of 2020 on the back of continued recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

The country's investment in its transport infrastructure was 2.51 trillion yuan (about $373.33 billion) from January to September, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Investment in road and waterway construction reached 1.88 trillion yuan during the period, meeting the government's annual target ahead of schedule.

China's transport investment in the third quarter went up 15.5 percent from the same period last year, data showed.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 31 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2020 13:44:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:10aTHE CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES &LDQUO;RECENT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTS : Highlights of 2020 and Prospects for 2021”
PU
10:43aAirport transfer Blacklane bets on intercity trips to revive COVID-hit business
RE
10:43aMali's auditor general recommends review of mining contracts
RE
10:32aCellex And Gauss's Fully At-Home Rapid COVID Test To Move Forward - Axios
RE
10:05aKLM pilots reject Dutch govt's wage freeze demand
RE
09:45aChina to hold annual intl consumer products expo
PU
09:45aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's transport investment up 9.8% in first three quarters
PU
08:40aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's economic recovery powers ahead as PMI continues to expand
PU
08:28aBritish PM to give Saturday afternoon news conference on COVID - ITV
RE
08:28aUK PM JOHNSON WILL HOLD A PRESS CONFERENCE AT 16 : 00 bst on saturday to discuss new restrictions to combat covid-19 - itv
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Big tech stocks may face post-election headwinds, no matter who wins
2Ant Group's IPO sees record $3 trillion in retail demand
3A $433 Billion Wall Street Giant Has a Reputation Problem. It's Josh Harris's Job to Fix It.
4HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Qualcomm, FedEx, auto executives to propose transport policies for world in transition
5THE GREAT DIVERGENCE: U.S. COVID-19 economy has delivered luxury houses for some, evictions for others

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group