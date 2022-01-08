Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : China sees growth in loans to small businesses

01/08/2022 | 09:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - China issued more inclusive loans to small and micro firms by the end of November in 2021, official data showed.

The outstanding inclusive loans to small and micro businesses totaled 18.7 trillion yuan (about $2.94 trillion) at the end of November, up 24.1 percent year-on-year, according to the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

In the January-November span last year, new yuan loans hit 19.2 trillion yuan with a focus on manufacturing and infrastructure construction, according to the commission.

China will take market-oriented approaches to strengthen financial support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, according to a State Council executive meeting held last month.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 08 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2022 14:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:56aGerman SPD official defends pro-Nord Stream 2 policy
RE
10:53aANTI-VAX PROTESTERS TELL FRANCE'S MACRON : 'We'll piss you off'
RE
10:43aManchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post
RE
10:41aECB MAY NEED TO ACT IF ENERGY PRICE RISES MORE PERSISTENT : Schnabel
RE
10:40aGerman health minister wants to revamp COVID-19 vaccination strategy
RE
10:37aIran imposes sanctions on Americans over 2020 killing of top general
RE
10:35aSwedish crown princess contracts COVID-19 amid surging infections
RE
10:27aVenezuela's inflation hit 686.4% in 2021 - central bank
RE
10:24aIran imposes sanctions on Americans over 2020 killing of top general
RE
10:18aISABEL SCHNABEL :  Looking through higher energy prices? Monetary policy and the green transition
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3Omicron surge pushes U.S. COVID hospitalizations toward record high
4British fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding fro..
5Ex-security chief arrested as Kazakhstan presses crackdown on unrest

HOT NEWS