Central People Government of People Re : China sees progress in building e-commerce demonstration bases

China sees progress in building e-commerce demonstration bases

08/28/2021
BEIJING - China has made solid progress in building e-commerce demonstration bases in recent years, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed.

By the end of 2020, the country had formulated 127 such bases, which housed a total of 73,500 e-commerce companies. The number of companies increased by 12.9 percent from a year earlier, said the ministry.

The total e-commerce transaction volume at these bases reached 6.37 trillion yuan (about $982 billion) last year, up 13.3 percent year-on-year, according to the ministry.

Emphasizing the demonstration bases' role in creating jobs and reducing poverty, the ministry said that these bases had over 1.51 million employees by the end of 2020, with 97,600 of them being migrant workers.

More than 90 percent of these bases have dedicated themselves to poverty alleviation through e-commerce, it added.

HOT NEWS