Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : Chinese, Mexican FMs voice willingness to enhance cooperation in multilateral fields

01/01/2021 | 08:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Mexico's Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard voiced willingness to enhance bilateral cooperation in multilateral fields during a phone conversation on Dec 31.

During the call, Wang said China has always regarded Mexico as an important strategic cooperative partner, and will unswervingly promote the long-term friendship between the two countries and firmly support Mexico in developing its economy and improving people's livelihood.

Wang noted that in April 2020, President Xi Jinping and his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, held a phone conversation, charting the course for anti-pandemic cooperation between the two sides and the development of bilateral relations.

China highly appreciates Mexico's positive contribution to the continuous development of the China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) Forum, he said, adding that the new year will bring new opportunities to China-Mexico and China-Latin America relations.

China and Mexico should maintain high-level contacts and deepen political mutual trust, so as to lift bilateral relations to a new level and maintain the momentum of development of China-Latin America relations, Wang said.

Mexico is a major emerging and developing country, Wang said, adding that China supports Mexico in performing its duties as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

China is willing to further strengthen coordination and cooperation between the two sides in multilateral fields, jointly safeguard multilateralism and the norms of international relations, jointly expand the rights and interests of developing countries, and looks forward to strengthening solidarity and cooperation in various fields, Wang said.

Noting that China attaches great importance to Mexico's request for vaccine cooperation, Wang said the Chinese government supports Chinese enterprises in carrying out vaccine cooperation with Mexico, and is ready to promote the cooperation in strict accordance with laws and regulations.

Wang expressed belief that under Lopez Obrador's leadership, Mexico will certainly prevail over the pandemic at an early date.

Noting that a friend in need is a friend indeed, Ebrard said that Mexico regards China as a partner and friend sticking together through thick and thin.

He thanks China for its strong support in Mexico's fight against the pandemic, expressing hopes that the Chinese government will facilitate Mexico's purchase of Chinese vaccines.

Mexico is ready to take its holding of the rotating presidency of the CELAC as an opportunity to push for more achievements in Mexico-China and Latin America-China relations, he said.

Mexico also thanks China for its support for Mexico's nonpermanent membership of the UNSC and is ready to continue strengthening cooperation with China in multilateral areas, he added.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2021 01:47:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:11aIndia's merchandise exports fell 0.8% y/y in December
RE
03:06aCHINA HOPES NEXT U.S. ADMINISTRATION WILL RESTORE NORMALCY TO BILATERAL TIES : Fm
PU
03:06aCHINA, RUSSIA TO CONTINUE TO BE EXAMPLE OF GOOD-NEIGHBORLY TIES BETWEEN MAJOR COUNTRIES : Fm
PU
03:06aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : Chinese FM expresses confidence of prevailing over COVID-19
PU
02:29aAviation deaths rise worldwide in 2020 even as fatal incidents, flights fall
RE
01:36aThailand eyes tougher measures amid virus second wave
RE
01:26aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA Executive Secretary urges Africa's private and public sectors to cooperate for success of AfCFTA
PU
01:25aAlok Sharma offers to resign as business minister to lead climate summit - The Times
RE
01/01NYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telecom companies
RE
01/01China's sustained growth boosts global outlook
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE starts process of delisting three Chinese telecom companies
2GAZPROM : Russian annual oil output falls for the first time since 2008 on OPEC+ deal, pandemic
3INFO EDGE (INDIA) LIMITED : INFO EDGE INDIA : Newspaper Publication Q3 BM
4AIRASIA GROUP : AIRASIA : Measures and regulations for travelling in and out of various provinces in Thailand
5NEOVASC INC : DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Be..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ