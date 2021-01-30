Log in
Central People Government of People Re : Chinese SOEs report higher revenue in 2020

01/30/2021 | 07:08am EST
BEIJING - China's State-owned enterprises (SOEs) reported a rise in revenue last year despite the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

In 2020, SOEs saw their total operating revenue rise 2.1 percent year-on-year to 63.29 trillion yuan (about $9.78 trillion), 1.3 percentage points higher than the level recorded in the first 11 months, said the ministry.

The revenue of centrally administered SOEs went down 1.9 percent year-on-year, while that for local SOEs increased 7.5 percent.

SOEs posted a 4.5-percent decline in profits last year, narrowing from the 6.1-percent drop in the January-November period of 2020. In December alone, the combined profits of SOEs jumped 13.8 percent year-on-year.

The figures, which exclude financial firms, were collected from SOEs in provincial-level regions and those administered by the central government.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 30 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2021 12:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
