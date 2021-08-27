Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Central People Government of People Re : Chinese enterprises important force boosting Africa's development

08/27/2021 | 10:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - Chinese enterprises are becoming a significant force behind Africa's development, boosting its economic development and improving people's livelihoods in the region, said a report released on Aug 26 by the China-Africa Business Council (CABC).

With rapidly increasing investment in recent decades, Chinese enterprises have facilitated trade and investment in Africa. They have also assisted the region with the COVID-19 fight and poverty reduction, said the report on Chinese Investment in Africa.

Investments by Chinese enterprises in Africa's infrastructure, manufacturing, and agricultural processing, among others, have helped host countries accumulate foreign reserves, promote technology transfer, and eliminate supply constraints, it said.

Based on the report's estimates, China's direct investment stock in Africa should exceed $56 billion by the end of 2020, with private companies accounting for about 70 percent of the total.

Lin Yifu, dean of the Institute of New Structural Economics at Peking University, said Chinese investment has helped turn Africa's resources into competitive advantages and strengthen the region's weak links in funds, technology, and infrastructure.

Chinese enterprises in Africa have also actively supported local COVID-19 containment and prevention measures, promoted the resumption of work and daily life, and provided materials, vaccines, and technical assistance, the report said.

Despite the pandemic, the global economic slowdown, and trade protectionism, Chinese companies have remained optimistic and willing to invest in Africa, the report said.

A special survey conducted by the China-Africa Business Council on the reinvestment of nearly 100 key private enterprises from June to July 2021 found that the proportion of reinvestment in Africa is around 30 percent.

Wang Licheng, chairman of the CABC, believed that Chinese enterprises, especially private companies, will play an active part in promoting the high-quality China-Africa trade and investment cooperation, contributing to the region's social and economic development.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 28 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2021 02:51:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02aDEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES OF NIGERIA : Assessing 12 months of Nigeria's Domestic Gas Revolution
PU
12:54aGeely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500 million in first external funding
RE
12:36aUK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks next year - FT
RE
12:29aIndia's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high
RE
12:02aWORLD BANK : Federal Minister Dr. Müller meets President Malpass in Berlin
PU
12:01aIndia's new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high
RE
08/27Chinese regions speed up making zero-carbon plans
PU
08/27CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese enterprises important force boosting Africa's development
PU
08/27CARICOM CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY : Statement from Bureau Meeting of the Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community
PU
08/27GRDC GRAINS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT : National Variety Trials releases 2021 Sorghum Harvest Report
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt
2Geely's EV brand Zeekr raises $500 million in first external funding
3UK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks next year - FT
4HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : China's SenseTime prepares for Hong ..
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC : DESPERATE HOUSE BUYERS: city slickers flock to the suburbs in search of space

HOT NEWS